Israel bombs Syrian military airport near Assad’s presidential palace

The airport was rocked by multiple explosions, SANA state news agency stated.
A spokesman for the Syrian army said that several missiles were fired at the Mezzeh airport from the Lake Tiberias area in northern Israel at around midnight on Friday. He has called the incident a “flagrant attack” which confirms Israel’s “support of terrorist groups,” and warned of repercussions.
#BREAKING Israeli jets attacked Syria army base in Damascus as part of its ‘support of terrorists groups: Sana news agency pic.twitter.com/0e2wFEjnmM
— Guy Elster (@guyelster) January 12, 2017
Major #Israel airstrikes just targeted Mezzeh Airport outside #Damascus.
One of #Assad regime’s *key* military facilities in the capital. pic.twitter.com/2dSDYhfZHS
— Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) January 12, 2017
RT is reporting the following details:
The Mezzeh airport is located west of Damascus, just 5 kilometers from the Presidential Palace, the official residence of Syrian President Bashar Assad.
There was no information on the death toll resulting from the airstrike immediately available. The base is reported to house Syria’s elite Republican Guards and Special Forces.
Footage from the scene with heavy fire and the sounds of explosions has surfaced on social media. Multiple reports from journalists and activists on the ground described the bombing, with the opposition also reporting there were rockets fired.
This is the second time in two months the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) has been accused by the Syrian government of targeting Syrian positions from Israeli territory.
On December 7, SANA reported that “several surface-to-surface missiles” were launched by the IDF from the Golan Heights. At the time, the source in the Syrian armed forces slammed the attack as a “desperate attempt” by Israel to endorse terrorists.