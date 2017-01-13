Israel bombs Syrian military airport near Assad’s presidential palace

Syrian media are reporting that Israeli jets have bombed the Mezzeh military airport west of Damascus, accusing Tel Aviv of supporting terrorism.

The airport was rocked by multiple explosions, SANA state news agency stated.

A spokesman for the Syrian army said that several missiles were fired at the Mezzeh airport from the Lake Tiberias area in northern Israel at around midnight on Friday. He has called the incident a “flagrant attack” which confirms Israel’s “support of terrorist groups,” and warned of repercussions.

#BREAKING Israeli jets attacked Syria army base in Damascus as part of its ‘support of terrorists groups: Sana news agency pic.twitter.com/0e2wFEjnmM — Guy Elster (@guyelster) January 12, 2017

Major #Israel airstrikes just targeted Mezzeh Airport outside #Damascus. One of #Assad regime’s *key* military facilities in the capital. pic.twitter.com/2dSDYhfZHS — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) January 12, 2017

