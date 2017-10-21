in Latest, News

Israel bombs southwestern Syria for a second time in 48 horus

The attack came as a projectile from Syria landed on Israeli occupied Syrian territory.

The Israeli regime has confirmed that it has once again bombed and destroyed a Syrian artillery battery, after a projectile struck the Israeli occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

It is increasingly preposterous that Israel continues to bomb Syria, due the fact that missiles are landing on legal Syrian territory that is illegally occupied by Israel, but this is exactly what has happened today, just as it did on the 19th of October.

Recently, Syria has faced setbacks in its war against al-Qaeda in the Golan Heights, due to Israeli airstrikes thwarting the anti-terrorist operations.

Israel attacks Syria from occupied Golan Heights

