ISIS supporting US Senator John McCain BLASTS Trump, Putin and Assad in one tweet

John McCain trashes POTUS Trump again.

President Trump deliveredhistoric speech to US veterans in Vietnam on Veterans Day weekend.

McCain tweeted…

There’s nothing “America First” about taking the word of KGB colonel over US intelligence community. There’s no “principled realism” in cooperating w/ Russia to prop up murderous Assad regime. To believe otherwise is naive & places nat’l security at risk.

In honor of Senator John McCain’s service to America and the world, we have included a few photos of his past mis-adventures…

