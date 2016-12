Video of ISIS burning two Turkish soldiers alive is going viral. These are the guys the US-Saudi alliance wants to have rule over Syria.

The video below (if not taken down by YouTube soon) does not show the actual burning of the soldiers. It does show the sequence of events before the flames reach the two men.

Nevertheless we do WARN readers that the video and images below are GRAPHIC AND VIOLENT.

We decided not to embed video of the full execution in its entirety as the full footage filmed by ISIS is extremely graphic.