BREAKING: ISIS claims responsibility for terror attacks in Iran’s capital. “Massive implications” for the region

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for attacks on both the Iranian Parliament and Ayatollah Khomeini’s mausoleum, Amaq news agency, which is affiliated with the group has announced.

Wednesday’s attacks in Tehran mark the fourth major terror strike worldwide claimed by ISIS since the beginning of Ramadan.

The Independant UK reports…

Analyst Charlie Winter said the claim, which appeared on Isis’s Amaq news wire on messaging app Telegram, had “massive implications” for the region. “Iran’s response to this could utterly transform the shape of the war against [Isis], which is, of course, exactly what [Isis] wants,” he tweeted. Seven people are reported killed and four taken hostage in the gun and suicide bomb assault on Tehran’s parliament, and at least one person died in two suicide bombings at the tomb of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the leader of the 1979 Islamic revolution. The militant Sunni group views Shia Islam as heretical. In recent months there has been a marked step up in anti-Iranian propaganda on Isis’ news networks. Isis had also called for supporters to increase attacks on unbelievers during Ramadan, during which it says the rewards for jihad in heaven are multiplied.

Tasmin news agency said there were unconfirmed reports that the attackers had taken four hostages inside the parliament building.

Three assailants, one with a pistol and two with AK-47 assault rifles, carried out the attack in central Tehran, lawmaker Elias Hazrati told state television.