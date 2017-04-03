ISIS celebrates St. Petersburg metro attacks

It’s time to eradicate the world of ISIS, which we remind readers is a construct of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the Barack Obama White House, and neocons like John McCain.
As ISIS celebrates the horrific metro attack today in Russia, remember who broke bread with ISIS Al-Baghdadi years ago in…
ISIS supporters are praising an explosion on a St. Petersburg subway train that has killed at least nine people and injured 50 others, according to Russian media reports.
“We ask Allah to bless the operation by the lions of the Caliphate, we ask Allah to kill the Crusaders,” said an ISIS supporter from the terror group’s al-Minbar online forum. Others celebrated by saying that the Monday bombs made for “a metro to hell for the worshipers of the Cross” and claimed that the attacks — which are still under investigation by Russian authorities — were revenge for Russia’s backing of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s fight against ISIS and other rebel groups in Syria’s civil war. Russian airstrikes and shelling in Syria have killed hundreds of people and reduced entire areas to rubble.