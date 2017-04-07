ISIS and Al Qaeda praise Trump. Celebrate the US attack on Assad

John McCain is happy. Neocons are happy. Hillary Clinton…happy. Mainstream media…ecstatic.

House Democrats…giddy.

The globalists, EU, Deep State, entire establishment is pleased with Trump’s actions, though now this debunks the “Trump is Putin’s stooge” narrative…but who cares, they finally got the war they wanted.

Most of all…ISIS and Al Qaeda are celebrating.

Ahrar Al-Sham, Tahrir Al-Sham (#AlQaeda) and #ISIS private Telegram channels praising #UnitedStates attack tonight.

We are curious if John McCain spoke to ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi to notify him of the good news. Praise be on The Don.