Is The Social Media Crackdown On Conservatives About To Get Even Worse?

Representatives from Facebook, Google, Twitter, Microsoft, Snapchat and other major social media companies gathered to discuss “strategy” for the 2018 election.

Authored by Michael Snyder via The American Dream blog:

Is the social media crackdown on conservatives about to get even worse? 

On Friday, representatives from Facebook, Google, Twitter, Microsoft, Snapchat and other major social media companies gathered to discuss “strategy” for the 2018 election.  Supposedly they were going to discuss how to combat the flow of “misinformation”, but we know what that means.  Every time the social media giants pledge to do more to crack down on “fake news”, more conservatives get censored.  In recent months we have witnessed the greatest purge of conservative voices in the history of the Internet, and as you will see below, even more prominent voices have been hit with bans in recent days.  Of course the social media companies are pledging that their censorship efforts are being implemented in an even-handed manner, but obviously all of their meddling has greatly enhanced the probability that Democrats will emerge victorious in November.

According to Breitbart, this gathering of social media executives was initiated by Facebook, and it was held at Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco…

Facebook is reportedly meeting with multiple other Silicon Valley Masters of the Universe Friday to discuss how to prevent the spread of “misinformation” across their platforms ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

Business Insider reports that Silicon Valley tech giants including Facebook, Twitter, Google, Microsoft, and Snap will be holding a meeting at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco Friday to discuss the 2018 U.S. midterm elections. According to emails obtained by BuzzFeed News, Facebook’s head of cybersecurity policy Nathaniel Gleicher invited 12 representatives from the companies to the meeting.

But this isn’t the first time a gathering like this has taken place.

In fact, we now know that executives from many of the largest tech companies met with representatives from the deep state back in May

In May, representatives from Amazon, Apple, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Oath, Snap and Twitter met with Christopher Krebs, an undersecretary at the US Department of Homeland Security, and Mike Burham from the FBI’s foreign influence taskforce.

Since that meeting, we have seen social media censorship get much, much worse.

Could it be possible that there is a connection?

And we have also just learned that Facebook will now be rating all users (that means you too) for “trustworthiness”

The social media giant plans to assign users a reputation score that ranks them on a scale of from zero to one, according to the Washington Post.

It marks Facebook’s latest effort to stave off fake news, bot accounts and other misleading content on its site.

But the idea of a reputation score has already generated skepticism about how Facebook’s system will work, as well as criticism that it resembles China’s social credit rating system.

Yes, this is almost exactly like China’s new “social credit rating system”.  In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if Facebook actually got that idea from them.

We are seeing the rise of a tyrannical Big Brother technocracy, and it is getting worse with each passing month.  Just check out some of the big name conservatives that have been censored by social media in recent days…

-The Hagmann Report was just slapped with a 90 day ban by YouTube.

-Verity Baptist Church was just completely banned by YouTube.

-The David Horowitz Freedom Center just had the processing of their donations blocked by Visa and Mastercard.

-“Activist Mommy” Elizabeth Johnston was recently banned by Facebook.

In addition, Facebook’s censorship of PragerU has resulted in a drop of engagement of more than 99 percent

Conservative non-profit group PragerU also recently appeared to be the latest victims of Facebook censorship, as many recent posts from the group’s Facebook paged suffered a 99.9999 percent drop in engagement based on Facebook’s own dashboard. The social media giant also pulled down two PragerU videos, which it labeled “hate speech.”

The social media giants seem determined to try to kill off the conservative movement in this country, and in my latest book I discuss how political correctness has gotten completely and utterly out of control in America.  These elitists don’t believe in free speech, because on some level they understand that their ideas would not win in a free and open marketplace of ideas.

In order to win, they must censor us.  And the more tyrannical they become, the more Americans will start turning against them.

Fortunately, there are signs that the tide is starting to turn.  Facebook’s web traffic in the U.S. is way, way down, and conservatives are beginning to abandon other repressive social media platforms as well.

The Internet is supposed to be a free and open forum where all ideas are freely discussed.  If we do not stand up now, we could lose control of the Internet forever, and we must not allow that to happen.

This article originally appeared on End Of The American Dream.  About the author: Michael Snyder is a nationally syndicated writer, media personality and political activist. He is publisher of The Most Important News and the author of four books including The Beginning Of The End and Living A Life That Really Matters.

 

Reparations, racism, and equality of outcome. South Africa slides into Marxist abyss (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 92.
Alex Christoforou

South Africa’s land reform program is now front and center after US President Donald Trump tweeted about the South African government’s plan to steal farms from white landowners.

Trump said he asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to study South African “land and farm seizures” and “killing of farmers”…

South Africa’s president is sticking by his claims that taking farms away from white farmers is a program of “land-reform” that will make South Africa fairer…

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou examine the Marxist abyss that South Africa has plunged itself into, as the radical left champion the government theft of farmland from landowners as some sort of twisted historical reparation…all the while South Africa, once a country fully capable of feeding its population, has become a net importer of food for the first time in its history.

Although the president was making the case for land-reform, many commentators are insistent that this is a land grab which may further inflame racial tensions.

White farmers in South Africa have said they have been targeted in ‘horrific’ attacks this year, which were ignored by police and encouraged by the government.

In an article today for the Financial Times, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said land ownership changing hands is essential to fulfill the vision of Nelson Mandela, the nation’s first democratic president.

Mr. Ramaphosa writes: “This is no land grab. Nor is it an assault on the private ownership of property.

“South Africa has learnt from the experiences of other countries and will not make the mistakes that some have made.”

He argued that 97 percent of South Africa’s total agricultural holding are owned by seven percent of landowners, and 72 percent of farms and agricultural holdings are owned by whites.

His administration intends to release well-located urban land for low-cost housing, allowing poorer South Africans to relocate and find jobs.

Mr Ramaphosa wrote…

“Land reform in South Africa is a moral, social and economic imperative.

“By bringing more land into productive use, by giving more South Africans assets and opportunities, the country is creating conditions for greater, more inclusive and more meaningful growth”

His words could fuel fears among big business in South Africa that his programme could lead to greater instability.

US President Donald Trump this week sent the rand into a tailspin by tweeting that he would ask Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to study South African “land and farm seizures” and the “killing of farmers”.

Mr. Ramaphosa took over the presidency in February this year after the corrupt Jacob Zuma was forced to resign from office under the looming threat of a military coup.

Greece’s Problems Are Far From Over

Greece’s challenge is and has always been one of competitiveness and bureaucratic impediments to create businesses and jobs.

Authored by Daniel Lacalle via DLacalle.com:

Greece has exited bailout territory and the European Union is making a strong case of the success of the program.

While Greece has obviously ended its bailout process, the real issues of the Greek economy remain largely intact.

The real drama is that none of the measures implemented have solved Greece’s real problems. No, it’s not the euro or the austerity plans. It’s not the cost or maturity of its debt. Greece pays less than 2.3% of GDP in interest expenses and has 16.5 years of average maturity in its bonds. In fact, Greece already enjoys much better debt terms than any sovereign re-structuring seen in recent history.

Greece´s problem is not one of solidarity either. Greece has received the equivalent of 214% of its GDP in aid from the Eurozone, ten times more, relative to the gross domestic product, than Germany after the Second World War.

Greece’s challenge is and has always been one of competitiveness and bureaucratic impediments to create businesses and jobs.

Greece ranks number 81 in the Global Competitiveness Index, compared to Spain (35), Portugal (36) or Italy (49). In fact, it has the levels of competitiveness of Algeria or Iran, not of an OECD country. On top of that, Greece has one of the worst fiscal systems, with a very high tax wedge that limits job creation with a combination of agressive taxation on SMEs and high bureaucracy. Greece ranks among the worst countries of the OECD in ease of doing business (Doing Business, World Bank) at number 61, well below Spain, Italy or Portugal.

No, it’s not the euro. Greece’s average annual déficit in the decade before it entered the euro was already 6%, and in the period it still grew significantly below the average of the EU countries and peripheral Europe.

Between 1976 and 2012 the number of civil servants multiplied by three while the private sector workforce grew just 25%. This, added to more than 70 loss-making public companies and a government spend to GDP figure that stands at 48%, and has averaged 49% since 2004, is the real Greek drama, and one that will not be solved easily.

One thing is sure, the Greek crisis will not finish by raising taxes to businesses, nor making small adjustments to a pension system that remains outdated and miles away from those of other European countries.

The inefficacy of subsequent Greek governments and Troika proposals is that they never tackle competitiveness and help job creation, they simply dig the hole deeper raising taxes and allowing wasteful spend to go on.

From a market perspective, the risk is undeniably contained, but not inexistent. Less than 21% of Greek debt is in the hands of private investors. Most of the country´s debt is in the IMF, ECB and EU countries’ hands.

The main risk for the Eurozone, which is already showing signals of slowdown, comes from a prolongued period of no-solutions.

Greece still shows the highest non-performing loan figure relative to total loans of the eurozone.

While deficits have been contained -mostly by raising taxes-, public debt has not fallen.

The tax wedge is one of the highest in the eurozone and the OECD, making Greece and uncompetitive country in terms of job creation and attraction of capital.

While unemployment has fallen, it is still the highest in the eurozone, and unlikely to be solved with such high tax wedge.

Greece’s problem is not the euro or austerity. It is a problem of a system that penalizes job creation and private enterprise to subsidize a monstruous bureaucracy and political spending.

In Stunning Reversal, Michael Cohen’s Attorney Backpedals On Trump-Russia Claims

More CNN fake news…

Lanny Davis – the attorney for Michael Cohen, has massively backpedaled on “confident assertions” that Cohen would share information with investigators that President Trump knew of Russian efforts to undermine Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton – a lifelong friend of Davis’.

The Washington Post reported on Sunday that Davis said in an interview that he is “no longer certain about claims he made to reporters on background and on the record in recent weeks about what Cohen knows about Trump’s awareness of the Russian efforts.

Davis told The Washington Post that he cannot confirm media reports that Cohen is prepared to tell special counsel Robert S. Mueller III that Trump had advance knowledge of the 2016 Trump Tower meeting –WaPo

CNN reported in July that Cohen claimed to have witnessed Trump approving the meeting between Trump Jr. and Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya, arranged by an associate of opposition research firm Fusion GPS.

The day after CNN’s report, the Washington Post – using an “anonymous source” they now admit was Davis, peddled the same story that “Cohen had told associates that he witnessed an exchange in which Trump Jr. told his father about an upcoming gathering in which he expected to get information about Clinton,” however the Post didn’t say Trump Jr. told Sr. it was the Russians.

“I should have been more clear — including with you — that I could not independently confirm what happened,” Davis said, adding perhaps the most difficult four words for an attorney to utter: “I regret my error.”

In the past week, when asked directly by CNN’s Anderson Cooper whether there was information that Trump knew about his son’s meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya beforehand, Davis said, “No, there’s not.”

In a statement Saturday, a CNN spokeswoman said, “We stand by our story, and are confident in our reporting of it.” –WaPo

The Post also notes that people familiar with Cohen’s Congressional testimony said that despite being “interviewed extensively,” Cohen never said anything to suggest that Trump had advanced knowledge of the meeting, while “Sens. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), leaders of the Senate committee, said in recent days that Cohen had sent word to the committee that he had no desire to amend that testimony.”

On Saturday, President Trump tweeted about Davis’s stunning 180 on the Cohen claims, writing: “Michaels Cohen’s attorney clarified the record, saying his client does not know if President Trump knew about the Trump Tower meeting (out of which came nothing!). The answer is that I did NOT know about the meeting. Just another phony story by the Fake News Media!”

Backpedaling on hacking

Davis also walked back an idea he widely circulated after Cohen’s guilty plea that Trump knew about Russian hacking of Democratic emails in advance – which he has mentioned numerous times in recent interviews, “repeatedly touting his client’s potential value to Mueller.”

I believe that Mr. Cohen has direct knowledge that would be of interest to Mr. Mueller that suggests — I’m not sure it proves — that Mr. Trump was aware of Russian government agents hacking illegally, committing computer crimes, to the detriment of the candidate who he was running against, Hillary Clinton,” Davis said in a Wednesday interview with PBS NewsHour.

Four days later and Davis is taking it all back.

asked Saturday how confident he was that Trump knew about the hacking before it became public, Davis said: “I am not sure. There’s a possibility that is the case. But I am not sure.”

Davis said that in discussing the hacking allegations last week, he should have emphasized his lack of certainty. He said he raised the idea that Cohen might have information about Trump’s knowledge because he had a strong feeling that might be the case. –WaPo

“I was giving an instinct that he might have something to say of interest to the special counsel” about hacking, Davis said. In retrospect, he said, “I am just not sure.”

We wonder how many people donated to Cohen’s “GoFundMe” campaign assuming he had the goods? 

We wonder if Podesta ever let Davis crisis manage Hillary Clinton’s email scandal?

