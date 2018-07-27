Connect with us

Is India becoming a global manufacturing hub?

Over 11,000 startups have opened over the course of the past four years, making India a leading startup nation

3 hours ago

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi touted India as an emerging manufacturing hub, pointing to the development of domestically produced smartphones, cars, satellites, and others. He also pointed out that India is now exporting these goods to countries which India used to import them from. The statement came during a speech to Indian diaspora at the Ugandan capital. He also noted that rail tracks, metro train coaches and satellites are being manufactured using Indian steel. India now boasts the largest smartphone factory in the world, and that when Ugandans by a smartphone, it’s likely that those phones were manufactured in India. According to the Indian Prime Minister, over 11,000 startups have opened over the course of the past four years, making India a leading startup nation.

The Hitavada reports:

INDIA is emerging as a global manufacturing and Start-up hub and many of the ‘Made-in-India’ products, including cars and smart phones, are today exported to nations from whom the country used to import, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday. Addressing the Indian diaspora in the Ugandan capital, Prime Minister Modi also said that rail tracks, metro train coaches and satellites are being manufactured today in India itself by using Indian steel.

“India is becoming a manufacturing hub,” Modi told the Indian community event which was also attended by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

Noting that Samsung recently opened the world’s biggest mobile phone manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh, Modi said, “It’s possible that when you buy a smartphone in Uganda next time, you will get the one Made in India.”

“Make in India today has become the hallmark of India. Many of our products, including cars, smart phones, are sold today to countries from whom we used to import,” the Prime Minister said amid applause. He said 11,000 Start-ups have been registered in India in the last four years, making the country a land of start-ups. Modi also hailed India’s ties with Uganda and other African nations, saying the resource-rich continent is now in the centre of his government’s foreign policy.

Also at the meeting, which came just before the Prime Minister’s trip to Johannesburg, South Africa, for the 2018 BRICS summit, he pointed out the increase in trade between African countries and India, which has increased some 32 percent, and the development of diplomatic ties. India is set to open 18 more embassies in Africa, bringing the total number of Indian embassies in Africa to 47. Modi also reiterated India’s commitment of $10 billion to Africa before thanking the Ugandan President for his willingness to open back up to India.

Lavrov’s meeting with Macron covered Syria, Ukraine

The meeting occurred without media fanfare or notice

12 mins ago

July 27, 2018

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with French President Emmanuel Macron in a meeting which occurred without media fanfare or notice. That meeting addressed the topics of Syria and Ukraine and came at the request of Russian President Vladimir Putin. France and Russia recently coordinated for the first time on a joint humanitarian mission to provide aid to the country, which was unprecedented, being also the first time that a Western country has cooperated with Russia on such matters. Also on topic was the matter of refugees from Syria, which has been a major political problem in Europe during recent months, especially for Italy and Germany, as many of Syria’s refugees fled to neighboring states or even countries within the EU. Lavrov’s meeting with the French leader came a week after Putin’s meeting with US President Donald Trump in Helsinki, in which Putin discussed the matter of Syria refugees and the reconstruction of the Middle Eastern country with the American President.

France24 reports:

PARIS (AFP) –
French President Emmanuel Macron held an unannounced meeting on Tuesday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov over the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine, his office said.

Lavrov was accompanied by Russia’s army chief Valery Gerasimov to the Elysee just a few hours after the two met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her foreign minister Heiko Maas in Berlin.

The meeting had been requested by Russian President Vladimir Putin who had spoken with his French counterpart last week, Macron’s office said.

On Syria, Moscow raised the subject of the “return of refugees” who had fled to Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey as well as Germany.

Paris and Moscow last weekend carried out a joint humanitarian operation at a Syrian rebel enclave taken by regime forces in April. It was the first humanitarian aid mission between Russia and a Western country.

The talks also included discussion of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, the Elysee said.

Paris and Berlin are both part of a long-stalled peace process in the smouldering Ukraine war, which has claimed 10,000 lives since 2014.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian also attended Tuesday’s meeting.

Macron’s meeting with the Russians came a week after the summit between Putin and US President Donald Trump, where Moscow had proposed cooperation with Washington on the question of Syrian refugees and rebuilding the country.

The refugee problem almost saw Merkel’s coalition collapse, and had some influence in Italy’s recent fruit basket turnover elections. They’ve also been a matter of contention in Spain, France, Turkey, and Austria, among others. A recent EU meeting resulted in a voluntary program of migrant accommodation for EU countries, meaning that each member of the union accepts migrants on a voluntary basis. Secondary migration within the EU was also confronted. Specific actions were quick to materialize following the EU summit in Brussels, wherein the German interior Minister sought to further put a stop to secondary migration, and the proposal of plans to deport migrants who had originally filed for asylum elsewhere.

Ecuador says Julian Assange must leave embassy ‘eventually’

President Lenin Moreno is apparently closer to making Mr. Assange leave the Ecuadoran embassy, ensuring his arrest and extradition to the US.
Seraphim Hanisch

27 mins ago

July 27, 2018

The Intercept and other sources reported that Wikileaks’ Julian Assange must eventually leave the Ecuadoran embassy in London. This is the statement given by Ecuadoran president Lenin Moreno.

Via Sky News:

Lenin Moreno confirmed he had spoken to the British government about the situation, amid speculation that the long-running stand-off is coming to a head.

Australian-born Assange has been holed up in the country’s embassy since 2012 to avoid being extradited to Sweden to face sexual assault allegations, which authorities have since dropped.

Assange fears he will be extradited to the US if he leaves the embassy in Knightsbridge.

In 2010, WikiLeaks published secret US military documents and diplomatic cables detailing alleged war crimes and human rights violations.

In March, Ecuador’s government cut off Assange’s internet connection after he complained about the arrest of a Catalan separatist politician on social media.

Last December, Assange was made an Ecuadorean citizen – and the country unsuccessfully tried to register him as a diplomat with immunity as part of its efforts to have him leave the embassy without risk of being detained.

A briefing to MPs last month from one of Assange’s legal team said the UK could resolve the impasse by providing a diplomatic assurance against US extradition.

The Daily Mirror, a London news site adds this in their piece about this situation:

Speculation about Assange’s future has grown after the Sunday Times reported senior officials from Ecuador and Britain were now in discussion about how to remove him from the embassy after revocation of his asylum.

And a source close to him told Reuters the situation was coming to a head, adding: “It’s not looking good.”

Despite the rape allegation against Assange being dropped, he has refused to leave the embassy while a separate UK arrest warrant for breaching his bail conditions remains in effect.

The WikiLeaks founder says he fears extradition to the United States for questioning over the activities of the website if he leaves the building in leafy Knightsbridge.

Assange accused the UK of a “cover-up” to keep him detained and his lawyer Jennifer Robinson said the British government had refused to confirm or deny whether there is an extradition request from the US.

WikiLeaks caused an international storm in 2010 when it published a series of leaks from US soldier [Bradley] Chelsea Manning.

The leaks enraged Washington and included thousands of secret US diplomatic cables that were highly critical of world leaders, including Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s royal family.

He was seen as a cyber-hero by some for exposing government abuses of power and championing free speech, but to others he was viewed as a criminal who undermined the security of the West by exposing secrets.

He has recently been accused of speaking to Russian hackers trying to block the election of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 United States presidential election.

What is not known at this time is what “eventually” means. Mr. Assange is concerned about extradition to the United States and the UK presently refuses to provide assurances that he would not be arrested and extradited the moment he leaves the Ecuadoran embassy.

There are also other conditions at play that are giving Julian Assange a lot of pressure. Living in the embassy in London for six years has taken a harsh toll on his health. Pamela Anderson, who is reported to be close to Assange, noted in May:

She said: “It’s terrible. They’ve cut off internet access. He’s a political prisoner in the heart of London. Cut off from everybody. No, nobody can visit him right now. His lawyers possibly.

“I’m very concerned about his health. I think this is a form of torture, I think they’re slowly killing him. I’m very, very, very, concerned, deeply concerned for him. He’s one of the most important people on the planet right now.

“He’s exposing all these war crimes and truths; we really need him at this moment. It’s not a coincidence he’s being investigated at this time.”

She added that the UK is being “so stupid” in not confirming whether Assange will be extradited to the USA or not.

She continued: “His circumstances, with no sunlight, being in a small space for so long and now being cut off from everybody is just inhumane, it’s a human rights situation, he’s being abused. He’s not the culprit, he’s just the messenger.”

As described above, Julian Assange has been living under extremely isolated circumstances. While no decisive move appears to have been made just yet, the sum total of pressure from all these circumstances may force the world’s most widely known whistleblower to make a decision for himself.

Here’s why neocons HATE Russia more than any other nation

What all neocons have always shared in common has been a visceral hatred of Russians. That comes above anything else — and even above NATO
Eric Zuesse

53 mins ago

July 27, 2018

Neoconservatism started in 1953 with Henry “Scoop” Jackson, the Democratic Party US Senator from the state of Washington (1953-1983), who became known as a ‘defense’ hawk, and as “the Senator from Boeing,” because Boeing practically owned him.

The UK’s Henry Jackson Society was founded in 2005 in order to carry forward Senator Jackson’s unwavering and passionate endorsement of growing the American empire so that the US-UK alliance will control the entire world (and US weapons-makers will dominate in every market).

Later, during the 1990s, neoconservatism became taken over by the Mossad and the lobbyists for Israel and came to be publicly identified as a ‘Jewish’ ideology, despite its having — and having long had — many champions who were ‘anti-communist’ or ‘pro-democracy’ or simply even anti-Russian, but who were neither Jewish nor even focused at all on the Middle East.

Republicans Donald Rumsfeld, Dick Cheney, and John McCain; and the Democrat, CIA Director James Woolsey — the latter of whom was one of the patrons of Britain’s Henry Jackson Society — were especially prominent neoconservatives, who came to prominence even before neocons became called “neoconservatives.”

What all neocons have always shared in common has been a visceral hatred of Russians. That comes above anything else — and even above NATO (the main neocon organization).

During recent decades, neocons have been hating Iranians and more generally Shiites — such as in Syria and in Lebanon, and now also in Yemen — and not only hating Russians.

When the Israel lobby during the 1990s and after, pumped massive resources into getting the US Government to invade first Iraq and then Iran, neoconservatism got its name, but the ideology itself did not change. However, there are a few neoconservatives today who are too ignorant to know, in any coherent way, what their own underlying beliefs are, or why, and so who are anti-Russians (that’s basic for any neocon) who either don’t know or else don’t particularly care that Iran and Shia Muslims generally, are allied with Russia.

Neoconservatives such as this, are simply confused neocons, people whose underlying ideology is self-contradictory, because they’ve not carefully thought things through.

An example is Vox’s Alex Ward, who built his career as an anti-Russia propagandist, and whose recent ten-point tirade against Russia I then exposed as being false on each one of its ten points, each of those points having been based upon mere allegations by US neocons against Russia without any solid evidence whatsoever.

Indictments, and other forms of accusations, are not evidence for anything.

But a stupid ‘journalist’ accepts them as if they were evidence, if those accusations come from ‘the right side’ — but not if they come from ‘the wrong side’. They don’t understand even such a simple distinction as that between an indictment, and a conviction. A conviction is at least a verdict (though maybe based on false ‘evidence’ and thus false itself), but all that an accusation is an accusation — and all accusations (in the American legal system) are supposed to be disbelieved, unless and until there is at least a verdict that gives the accusation legal force. (This is called “innocent unless proven guilty.”)

Earlier, Mr. Ward had headlined as if he were an anti-neocon, when he posted his “America is fueling the war in Yemen. Congress is finally pushing back.” What can account for that seemingly incongruous article?

Mr. Ward is a Democrat — an heir to Senator Jackson’s allegedly anti-communist though actually anti-Russian ideology — but, since Ward isn’t as intelligent as the ideology’s founder was, Ward becomes anti-neocon when a Republican-led Administration is doing things (such as Ward there criticizes) that are even more-neocon than today’s Democratic Party itself is. In other words: ‘journalists’ (actually, propagandists) such as he, are more partisan in favor of support of Democratic Party billionaires against Republican Party billionaires, than in support of conquering Russia as opposed to cooperating with Russia (and with all other countries).

They’re unaware that all American billionaires support expansion of the US empire — including over Yemen (to bring Yemen in, too — which invasion Ward incongruously opposes). But politicians (unlike their financial backers) need to pretend not to be so bloodthirsty or so beholden to the military-industrial complex.

Thus, an American doesn’t need to be intelligent in order to build his or her career in ‘journalism’, on the basis of having previously served as a propagandist writing for non-profits that are mere fronts for NATO and for Israel, and which are fronts actually for America’s weapons-manufacturing firms, who need those wars in order to grow their profits. Such PR for front-organizations for US firms such as Lockheed Martin, is excellent preparation for a successful career in American ‘journalism’.

If a person is stupid, then it’s still necessary to be stupid in the right way, in order to succeed; and Ward is, and does.

This, for example, is how it makes sense that Ward had previously been employed at the War on the Rocks website that organized the Republican neoconservative campaign against Donald Trump during the 2016 Republican primaries: the mega-donors to both US Parties are united in favor of America conquering Russia.

And that’s why War on the Rocks had organized Republican neocons to oppose Trump: it was done in order to increase the chances for Trump’s rabidly anti-Russia and pro-Israel competitors such as Ted Cruz or Marco Rubio to win that nomination instead, which would then have produced the billionaires’ dream contest, between Hillary Clinton versus an equally neoconservative Republican nominee.

A bipartisan neoconservatism controls both of the American political Parties. A ‘journalist’ who displays that sort of bipartisanship can’t fail in America, no matter how incompetent at real journalism he or she might be. (However, they do have to be literate. Stupid, maybe; but literate, definitely.)

The core of America’s form of capitalism has come to be the US aristocracy’s bipartisan, liberal and conservative, Democratic and Republican, form of capitalism, which isn’t merely fascist (which includes privatizing everything that can be privatized) but which is also imperialist (which means favoring the country’s perpetration of invasions and coups in order to expand that nation’s empire).

The United States is now a globe-spanning empire, controlling not merely the aristocracies in a few banana republics such as Guatemala and Honduras, but also the aristocracies in richer countries such as France, Germany and UK, so as to extract from virtually the entire world — by means mainly of deception but also sometimes public threats and clearly coercive — unfair advantages for corporations that are within its borders, and against corporations that are headquartered in foreign countries. America’s billionaires — both the Democratic ones and the Republican ones — are 100% in favor of America’s conquering the world: this ideology is entirely bipartisan, in the United States.

Though the billionaires succeeded, during the first Cold War — the one that was nominally against communism — at fooling the public to think they were aiming ultimately to conquer communism, George Herbert Walker Bush made clear, on the night of 24 February 1990, privately to the leaders of the US aristocracy’s foreign allies, that the actual goal was world-conquest, and so the Cold War would now secretly continue on the US side, even after ending on the USSR side.

When GHW Bush did that, the heritage of US Senator Jackson became no longer the formerly claimed one, of ‘anti-communism’, but was, clearly now and henceforth, anti-Russian. And that’s what it is today — not only in the Democratic Party, and not only in the Republican Party, and not only in the United States, but throughout the entire US alliance.

And this is what we are seeing today, in all of the US-and-allied propaganda-media. America is always ‘the injured party’ against ‘the aggressors’; and, so, one after another, such as in Iraq, and in Libya, and in Syria, and in Iran, and in Yemen, and in China, all allies (or even merely friends) of Russia are ‘the aggressors’ and are ‘dictatorships’ and are ‘threats to America’, and only the US side represents ‘democracy’.

It’s actually an aristocracy, which has deeply deceived its public, to think it’s a democracy. Just as every aristocracy is based on lies and on coercion, this one is, too — it is no exception; it’s only that this particular empire is on a historically unprecedentedly large scale, dominating all continents.

Support that, and you’re welcomed into the major (i.e., billionaire-backed) ‘news’ media in America, and in its allied countries. This is America’s ‘democracy’. (Of course, an article such as this one is not ‘journalism’ in America and its allied countries; it’s merely “blogging.” So, it won’t be found there though it’s being submitted everywhere.

It will be accepted and published at only the honest news-sites. A reader may Web-search the headline here in order to find out which ones those are. Not many ‘news’media report the institutionalized corruptness of the ‘news’media; they just criticize one-another, in the way that the politicians do, which is bipartisan — the bipartisan dictatorship. But the rot that’s actually throughout the ‘news’media, is prohibited to be reported about and published, in and by any of them. It is totally suppressed reality. Only the few honest news-sites will publish this information and its documentation, the links here.)

However, actually, the first time that the term either “neoconservatism” or “neo-conservatism” is known to have been used, was in the British magazine, The Contemporary Review, January 1883, by Henry Dunkley, in his “The Conservative Dilemma” where “neo-conservative” appeared 8 times, and was contrasted to traditional “conservatism” because, whereas the traditional type “Toryism” was pro-aristocratic, anti-democratic, and overtly elitist; the new type was pro-democratic, anti-aristocratic, and overtly populist (which no form of conservatism honestly is — they’re all elitist):

“What is this new creed of yours? … That there must be no class influence in politics? That any half-dozen hinds on my estate are as good as so many dukes? That the will of the people is the supreme political tribunal? That if a majority at the polls bid us abolish the Church and toss the Crown into the gutter we are forthwith to be their most obedient servants?”

“No: from whatever point of view we consider the question, it is plain that the attempt to reconstruct the Tory party on a Democratic basis cannot succeed.” “The Tories have always been adepts at conservation, but the things they have been most willing to conserve were not our liberties but the restrictions put upon our liberties.” “The practical policy of Conservatism would not alter, and could not be altered much, but its pretensions would have to be pitched in a lower key.”

“Here we seem to get within the smell of soup, the bustle of evening receptions, and the smiles of dowagers. The cares which weigh upon this couple of patriot souls cannot be described as august. It is hardly among such petty anxieties that the upholders of the Empire and the pilots of the State are bred.”

“The solemn abjuration which is now proposed in the name of Neo-conservatism resembles a charge of dynamite.” He viewed neo-conservatives as being let’s-pretend populists, whose pretense at being democrats will jeopardize the Empire, not strengthen it. Empire, and its rightness, were so deeply rooted in the rulers’ psyche, it went unchallenged.

In fact, at that very time, in the 1880s, Sir Cecil Rhodes was busy creating the foundation for the UK-US empire that now controls most of the world.

The modern pro-Israel neoconservatism arose in the 1960s when formerly Marxist Jewish intellectuals in New York City and Washington DC, who were even more anti-communist than anti-nazi, became impassioned with the US empire being extended to the entire world by spreading ‘democracy’ (and protection of Israel) as if this Israel-protecting empire were a holy crusade not only against the Soviet Union, which was demonized by them, but against Islam, which also was demonized by them (since they were ethnocentric Jews and the people whose land the ‘Israelis’ had stolen were overwhelmingly Muslims — and now were very second-class citizens in their own long-ancestral and also birth-land).

This was how they distinguished themselves from “paleoconservatism” which wasn’t nearly so Messianic, but which was more overtly ethnocentric, though ethnic Christian, instead of ethnic Jewish. The “paleoconservatives” were isolationists, not imperialists. They originated from the opponents of America’s entry into WW II against the imperialists of that time, who were the fascists.

Those American “isolationists” would have given us a world controlled by Hitler and his Axis allies. All conservatism is absurd, but there are many forms of it, none of which makes intelligent sense.

The roots of neoconservatism are 100% imperialistic, colonialist, supremacist, and blatantly evil. They hate Russia because they still crave to conquer it, and don’t know how, short of nuclear annihilation, which would be extremely dangerous, even for themselves. So, they endanger everyone.

