Iran hits back at Trump’s “duplicitous and opportunist” support for recent gatherings

Yesterday POTUS Trump blasted the Iranian government and expressed his support to protestors via Twitter.

Trump tweeted…

Many reports of peaceful protests by Iranian citizens fed up with regime’s corruption & its squandering of the nation’s wealth to fund terrorism abroad. Iranian govt should respect their people’s rights, including right to express themselves. The world is watching! #IranProtests — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2017

PressTV reports that Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi has fired back at Trump. denouncing US officials’ “duplicitous and opportunist” support for recent gatherings in protest against economic conditions in some Iranian cities.

Qassemi said on Saturday that, “the great Iranian nation regards the opportunist and duplicitous support of the American officials for certain gatherings over the recent days in some Iranian cities as nothing but [part of] the deceit and hypocrisy of the US administration.”

He condemned the “cheap, worthless and invalid” remarks by US officials and said, “The Iranian people attach no value to the opportunistic remarks by American officials and [President Donald] Trump himself.”

PressTV reports…

He [Qassemi] emphasized that the Iranian people are the main pillar of the country’s security and progress. In a tweet on Friday, Trump made meddlesome remarks about the recent gatherings in protest against economic conditions in Iran and said the Iranian government should “respect their people’s rights, including right to express themselves. The world is watching!” The US reaction was made after groups of Iranian protesters held rallies in several cities this week to voice their anger over rising prices and unemployment. Qassemi further said the noble Iranian nation is closely monitoring Trump’s active role in human rights violations in Palestine, Yemen and Bahrain.

Qassemi added that Iran remembers Trump’s “spiteful” bids to bar Iranians from entry to the United States and “the arrest of many Iranians residing in that country under baseless pretexts.”

“The Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran has envisaged democratic structures to legally protect people’s civil demands, and it is completely possible to follow up on these demands within the framework of law,” he said.

The Iranian spokesperson pointed to nearly 70 years of interference of different US administrations in the Islamic Republic’s internal affairs and said…

“US officials are not in a position to sympathize with the great and wise Iranian nation.”

Meanwhile, according to Tasnim News Agency, prominent Iranian cleric Ayatollah Hossein Nouri Hamedani urged the country’s officials to serve the nation and said the religious leadership supports the people’s legitimate demands.