Investigators are working to identify a mystery woman spotted with Stephen Paddock

Investigators are trying to identify a mystery woman who was seen with Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock a few days before he went on a Sunday nigh shooting rampage, killing 59 people and injuring over 500.

NBC News reports…

Meanwhile, information has surfaced that room service receipts show that Mandalay Hotel delivered food to Paddock’s suite for 2 guests.

The Gateway Pundit reports…

Investigative reporter Laura Loomer posted room service receipts from the Mandalay Bay for room service to killer Stephen Paddock’s room. The Mandalay Bay server Tony Hernandez Armenta posted the receipts on Facebook. An employee of the Mandalay Bay told Loomer that Paddock had the room since September 25th not the 28th as was previously reported. The Mandalay Bay employee says Paddock had the vista suite since last Monday the 25th and the connector room since Thursday the 28th.

The Mandalay Hotel room service receipt shows two guests were ordering: “Guests: 2″.

Police need to interview Mandalay room service employee Tony Hernandez Armenta ASAP. His FB post proves 2 GUESTS WERE INSIDE SHOOTER’S ROOM https://t.co/tvved839Hk — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 4, 2017

Source who works at @MandalayBay said #StephenPaddock had the suite since Sep. 25th. Why did police lie and say he checked in on Sep. 28th? pic.twitter.com/WivxGRqB6W — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 4, 2017

BREAKING: Copies of receipts from #LasVegasShooter‘s room service confirm my previous reporting that shooter checked in earlier than Sept 28 pic.twitter.com/MtnUhBR6Bx — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 4, 2017