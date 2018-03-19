Interview with Former British Ambassador exposes UK government ‘Novichok’ hoax (Video)

Craig Murray gave a very revealing interview on RT, which blows apart the UK / Deep State lies about the nerve agent poisoning…

Murray notes that British government pressured scientists over nerve agent origin, and is now lobbying the OPCW to play along with the charade.

Murray reveals how Deep State controlled actors like UK government, US government, EU and the UN use words carefully to spit out their propaganda and warmongering…

“It was of a TYPE developed by Russia.”