in Links, Latest

Interview 1554 – James Corbett Documents the Collapse of the COVID-1984 Narrative : The Corbett Report

200 Views

Visit Direct Link

Gary Null interviews James Corbett for his radio program on the dramatic collapse of the coronavirus narrative. Now that the major institutions pushing the COVID panic are admitting that the virus is not an existential threat and the lockdowns were not necessary, what does this mean for the future of the COVID-1984 police state and the ushering in of the new “biosecurity” paradigm?

SHOW NOTES:The Gary Null Show

Who Is Bill Gates? documentary

Lies, Damned Lies and Coronavirus Statistics

Debunked Imperial College COVID-19 model projections

Covid-19: Neil Ferguson, the Liberal Lyssenko

Lockdowns for thee, not for me

CDC admits COVID-19 hospitalization rates comparable to high severity flu season

Norwegian scientist Birger Sorensen claims coronavirus was lab-made and ‘not natural in origin’

A Candidate Vaccine for Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2) Developed from Analysis of its General Method of Action for Infectivity

MSM admits at least half of excess deaths in UK were related to lockdown, not COVID-19

German Official Leaks Ministry of Interior Report Denouncing Corona as ‘A Global False Alarm’

Health officials sign open letter in support of mass protests

Hospital workers applaud protesters

Lockdown-inspired suicides on course to DWARF coronavirus deaths in Australia & in time, even in US – studies

N.J. Governor Says Bill of Rights “Above My Pay Grade” When Asked About Lockdown Orders

Police Use Contact Tracing And Big Tech To Identify Protesters (UPDATED)

Some doctors moving away from ventilators for virus patients

Deborah Birx: If Someone Dies w/ COVID-19, We Are Counting That As a COVID-19 Death

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Covid-19Covid-19 NarrativeCovid-19 Lies

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Browse and manage your votes from your Member Profile Page

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

The American Empire Invades Africa (video)

“The Trayvon Hoax” — review