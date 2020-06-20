Interview 1554 – James Corbett Documents the Collapse of the COVID-1984 Narrative : The Corbett Report

Gary Null interviews James Corbett for his radio program on the dramatic collapse of the coronavirus narrative. Now that the major institutions pushing the COVID panic are admitting that the virus is not an existential threat and the lockdowns were not necessary, what does this mean for the future of the COVID-1984 police state and the ushering in of the new “biosecurity” paradigm?
SHOW NOTES:The Gary Null Show
Who Is Bill Gates? documentary
Lies, Damned Lies and Coronavirus Statistics
Debunked Imperial College COVID-19 model projections
Covid-19: Neil Ferguson, the Liberal Lyssenko
Lockdowns for thee, not for me
CDC admits COVID-19 hospitalization rates comparable to high severity flu season
Norwegian scientist Birger Sorensen claims coronavirus was lab-made and ‘not natural in origin’
A Candidate Vaccine for Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2) Developed from Analysis of its General Method of Action for Infectivity
MSM admits at least half of excess deaths in UK were related to lockdown, not COVID-19
German Official Leaks Ministry of Interior Report Denouncing Corona as ‘A Global False Alarm’
Health officials sign open letter in support of mass protests
Hospital workers applaud protesters
Lockdown-inspired suicides on course to DWARF coronavirus deaths in Australia & in time, even in US – studies
N.J. Governor Says Bill of Rights “Above My Pay Grade” When Asked About Lockdown Orders
Police Use Contact Tracing And Big Tech To Identify Protesters (UPDATED)
Some doctors moving away from ventilators for virus patients
Deborah Birx: If Someone Dies w/ COVID-19, We Are Counting That As a COVID-19 Death
