Insane McCain does more to undermine US security than any other politician (PHOTOS)

John McCain is against Trump's immigration and border security plan yet does more to aid terrorists and undermine US security than any other US politician.

US Senator John McCain (R-AZ), who together with Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) issued a joint statement critical of Trump’s executive order on immigration, has been aiding terrorist groups and extremists in the Middle East and the former Soviet republics for years.

Here are some photos to refresh our memory:

In the image above, we see John McCain meeting with Abou Bakr Al-Baghdadi in 2013. Today Al-Baghdadi is the leader of ISIS, which controls territory in western Iraq, Syria, Libya and Afghanistan, all of which the US has destabilized over the last decade. Speaking on behalf of the American people, McCain encouraged Al-Baghdadi to carry out regime change against Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad.

Speaking on behalf of the American people, McCain encouraged Al-Baghdadi to carry out regime change against Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad. Here are some more photos of McCain posing with ISIS:

And let’s not forget the former Soviet republic of Ukraine, where McCain has consistently supported radical neo-Nazi groups responsible for the 2014 coup, which ousted President Viktor Yanukovich and led to the secession of Crimea and the civil war in Donbass.

The bottom line is that McCain has arguably done more to undermine US security and national interests than any other American politician. A Russophobe and war monger at heart, has, as President Donald Trump has accurately pointed out, been “looking to start World War III” for far too long.