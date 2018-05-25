Informant or spy? How the FBI targeted Donald Trump. Part 1 (Video)

Alex Christoforou with Alexander Mercouris discuss how the FBI, under James Comey, reportedly used one-time CIA operative Stefan Halper in 2016 as an informant to spy on Trump officials.

How high does the scandal go?

Was Barack Obama in the know all along, as US intelligence agencies spied an Trump’s presidential campaign in an effort to ensure Hillary Clinton was elected US President.

And when Hillary lost, Plan B, now known as “Trump-Russia” collusion, was launched in an brazen attempt to delegitimize and destroy President Trump.

The Duran delivers a rational viewpoint amidst all the chaos and propaganda in the news today.

