Connect with us

Latest

News

Russia

India’s Narendra Modi meets Vladimir Putin at the BRICS Summit in South Africa

BRICS members seek to thrive together through cooepration while the US seeks to preserve dominance at the expense of others

Published

3 hours ago

on

70 Views

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa for bilateral talks. Most recently the met during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Qingdao, China, back in June, and before that in Sochi back in May, where the Russia India relationship was deemed a ‘special privileged strategic partnership’. Modi arrived at the summit on Wednesday. BRICS consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, and this year’s summit is symbolically taking place in South Africa.

The Indian Express reports:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, and said the friendship between India and Russia is deep-rooted.

Modi was meeting Putin after their informal meeting in May in the Black Sea coastal city of Sochi in Russia in May.

The two leaders then met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Qingdao, China, in June.

“Wide-ranging and productive talks with President Putin. India’s friendship with Russia is deep-rooted and our countries will continue working together in multiple sectors. @KremlinRussia,” Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

The two leaders had a comprehensive discussion on bilateral issues of mutual interest, especially in trade, investment, energy, defence and tourism, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet later.

The Modi-Putin meeting got over at midnight local time, he said.

During their meeting in Sochi in May, India and Russia elevated their strategic partnership to a “special privileged strategic partnership”.

Modi arrived in Johannesburg on Wednesday to attend the two-day BRICS Summit. The theme of the summit is ‘BRICS in Africa’.

BRICS is a grouping of emerging nations formed in 2009 and comprises five countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Representing over 40 per cent of the world’s population, the block’s growth rates surpass those of the developed countries of the G7.

The BRICS is made up of countries which are featuring a greater degree of year over year growth than that of its Western counterpart, the G7. The BRICS countries of China and Russia are actively involved in multilateral international organizations and initiatives aimed at growing that development, and of seeking a greater degree of cooperation amongst their members. The West, on the other hand, can’t boast that kind of cooperation and development, as the degree of production from and between Western countries stagnates and even threatens trade wars between each other. With America as a major part of the G7, the present theme of America is about making America great, even at the expense of everyone else, where BRICS countries are looking for greater ways to cooperate and thrive together. It’s a major contrast, and it’s become more prevalent all the time.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

Latest

Putin proposes nuclear deal to South African President during BRICS summit

Russia continues to position itself as a major power broker

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 27, 2018

By

While at the BRICS summit currently ongoing in Johannesburg, South Africa, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a proposal to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for cooperation between Russia and South Africa on the development and expansion of nuclear power in the region. Ramaphosa, however, was hesitant to consider the deal over concerns about his government’s budget, believing that South Africa lacks the liquidity to adequately participate in such an endeavour. South Africa has been facing energy concerns ever since the end of the apartheid regime, and has been struggling to maintain a functioning infrastructure, for which reason it certainly could lack the solvency needed to advance it. Russia’s Rosatom, however, has secured an agreement for the research and development of nuclear energy in the region with South Africa’s state nuclear energy firm Necsa.

Reuters reports:

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the subject of a nuclear deal at a private meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, but his host said Pretoria could not sign such a deal for now.

Russian state firm Rosatom was one of the front runners for a project to dramatically increase South Africa’s nuclear power-generating capacity championed by former president Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa has put nuclear expansion on the back burner since taking office in February, saying it is too expensive, and has focused instead on pledges to revive the economy and crack down on corruption.

“While we remain committed to an energy mix that includes nuclear, South Africa is not yet at the point where it is able to sign on the dotted line,” Ramaphosa’s spokeswoman Khusela Diko said about the meeting between Putin and Ramaphosa.

Hours earlier, one of the top six officials in South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) had said that Pretoria would not rush into major nuclear investments but that it was still open to future deals with Russia.

“Once we are clear that this is affordable for us to do, we are open for business including with Russia,” ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile said.

He spoke on the sidelines of a three-day BRICS summit attended by the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

“I think the approach we will take is to avoid the Big Bang approach. The initial intervention was that we would do close to 10,000 megawatts (MW). … It’s unaffordable,” he said.

Mashatile also said the ANC wanted greater private investment in struggling state-owned power utility Eskom, which swung to a loss for the year to end-March.

ROSATOM STILL KEEN
Russia wants to turn nuclear energy into a major export industry. It has signed agreements with African countries with no nuclear tradition, including Rwanda and Zambia, and is set to build a large nuclear plant in Egypt.

Rosatom is “still interested” in helping South Africa expand its nuclear capacity, a Rosatom executive told Reuters.

“If there is a place for nuclear energy in the energy mix, we are happy to cooperate. We are happy to follow each and every procedure that will be communicated to us by the South African government,” said Dmitry Shornikov, Rosatom’s chief executive for central and southern Africa.

Rosatom on Thursday signed a separate agreement with South African state nuclear firm Necsa to explore joint production of nuclear medicines and other ways of harnessing nuclear technology, a statement from the two firms showed.

The agreement, which is non-binding, is a further sign that Rosatom is keen to cement its position on the African continent.

South Africa currently operates Africa’s only nuclear power plant, with an installed capacity of around 1,900 MW.

The nuclear expansion deal backed by Zuma envisaged adding an additional 9,600 MW, but ratings agencies cited the project as a cause for concern given the country’s recurring budget deficits and ballooning public debt.

Russia continues to position itself as a major power broker (pun intended) as it operates as both a supplier and facilitator of energy in Europe and within Asia. Many post soviet regimes currently rely on Russia for its supply of electricity, oil, and LNG. Making headlines recently has been the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline project which envisions supplying Germany and other nations in the region with Russian LNG, a plan which is opposed by the Ukraine, the US, and some other nations formerly under the Soviet yoke. The Ukraine is not happy with a pipeline project which doesn’t provide transit fees to Kiev, the US not only wants to prevent another score on the energy supply board for the Russians or a better environment breaking out for relations between Germany and Russia as the US also intends to try to compete with Russia for Germany’s business.

Continue Reading

Latest

Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen attempts to keep Russiagate alive

However, as with all other allegations in this 24-hour fictional drama, there is no evidence to offer as proof.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 27, 2018

By

Russiagate has dominated the news cycle for close to two years now. Consider what that means.

Support The Duran – Browse our Shop >>

Two years of breathless allegations.

Two years of “we’ve almost got something on Trump!” by the likes of CNN and other anti-Trump organizations.

Two years of propaganda of the most slanderous sort, intended to block or destroy the agenda of this President.

And also… two years of blowhard with nothing to show for it at all, other than maybe ratings for the networks who have become, through this enigmatic pursuit, the new night time drama show for millions of American viewers.

The “bombshell” that Mr. Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen gave CNN was nothing different this week. CNN reported July 27th,that Mr. Cohen claims that Trump knew in advance about the 2016 meeting in New York’s Trump Tower in which Russians were expected to offer his campaign dirt on Hillary Clinton.

This claim comes from “sources with knowledge.” As usual, unnamed.

The report goes on a little further:

Cohen’s claim would contradict repeated denials by Trump, Donald Trump Jr., their lawyers and other administration officials who have said that the President knew nothing about the Trump Tower meeting until he was approached about it by The New York Times in July 2017.

Cohen alleges that he was present, along with several others, when Trump was informed of the Russians’ offer by Trump Jr. By Cohen’s account, Trump approved going ahead with the meeting with the Russians, according to sources.

But then, the constant caveat that we must remember:

To be clear, these sources said Cohen does not have evidence, such as audio recordings, to corroborate his claim, but he is willing to attest to his account.

Great job, CNN. You just promised your public an elephant sandwich made of nothing.In fact the next bit of writing gives proof to the fact that this is all nothing:

Cohen privately testified last year to two Congressional committees investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election. A source familiar with Cohen’s House testimony said he did not testify that Trump had advance knowledge. Cohen’s claims weren’t mentioned in separate reports issued by Republicans and Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee.

Contacted by CNN, one of Cohen’s attorneys, Lanny Davis, declined to comment.

“He’s been lying all week, he’s been lying for years,” said Rudy Giuliani, the President’s attorney, to Chris Cuomo on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” on Thursday night. He added, “I don’t see how he’s got any credibility.”

Giuliani also said Cohen is “the kind of witness that can really destroy your whole case” and called Cohen, who was a top Trump Organization attorney for a decade, a “pathological liar.”

The rest of the newspiece, amazingly, continues to disprove its own breathless claim that Mr. Cohen “has something” on Trump by showing repeatedly how he had ample opportunity to say so earlier, but never did.

However, CNN also knows the readership of its news pieces. Most news media is familiar with the “hook” technique, usually a blazing headline or some amazing claim that draws reader interest to the piece in question. CNN also has an audience that is so completely opposed to Donald Trump that the facts proving that this is a nothing-burger can actually be placed in the piece without much worry that anyone will start to question the “fake news” aspect of this network.

To them, President Trump IS a threat.

And that is why they are so dedicated to taking him down, by any means necessary.

Continue Reading

Latest

Are big social media companies being used to advance the New World Order’s agenda?

In 2018, we have seen an unprecedented crackdown on anti-establishment voices on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. 

Published

36 mins ago

on

July 27, 2018

By

When they were first created, these social media platforms were essentially neutral, and they really did greatly contribute to the marketplace of ideas. But now there is a tremendous effort to censor voices that are a threat to the establishment, and in recent months we have witnessed the greatest purge of conservative voices in the history of the Internet.

Support The Duran – Browse our Shop >>

Anything that does not conform to the agenda of the elite is being labeled as “hate speech”, and countless anti-establishment voices have had social media accounts either “shadow-banned” or terminated completely. Needless to say, this could dramatically affect the outcome of the elections in November.

And it isn’t just political voices that are being silenced. As you will see at the end of this article, Facebook has been shutting down dozens and dozens of alternative health pages.

Why would they do that?

Well, the New World Order absolutely hates when people start questioning conventional medicine, vaccines and the giant pharmaceutical companies. Rather than engaging in legitimate debate, they would rather shut down dissenting voices instead.

Before the Internet came along, the elite had a virtual monopoly over the flow of information in our society. They owned all of the television networks, radio stations, newspapers, magazines, publishing houses, etc.

But then the Internet happened, and all of a sudden ordinary people like you and I could communicate with one another on a mass scale without having to go through the gatekeepers. It was a wonderful thing, but we all knew that it wouldn’t be like that forever.

We can debate the extent to which the globalists are directly pulling the strings at these social media companies behind the scenes, but the end result of all of this censorship is evident to all of us. Anti-establishment voices are being silenced, and the agenda of the New World Order is being advanced.

At this point, the censorship of anti-establishment voices is so obvious that even liberal news outlets are reporting on it. The following comes from Vice News

The Republican Party chair Ronna McDaniel, several conservative Republican congressmen, and Donald Trump Jr.’s spokesman no longer appear in the auto-populated drop-down search box on Twitter, VICE News has learned. It’s a shift that diminishes their reach on the platform — and it’s the same one being deployed against prominent racists to limit their visibility. The profiles continue to appear when conducting a full search, but not in the more convenient and visible drop-down bar. (The accounts appear to also populate if you already follow the person.)

Vice News mentioned just a few examples, but the truth is that hundreds of prominent anti-establishment conservatives have been “shadow-banned” on Twitter. Conservative members of Congress such as Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan and Devin Nunes have all been victimized, and earlier today U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz posted a furious tweet in which he accused Twitter of “deliberately targeting” all of them.

If Democrats were being treated the same way, at least we could say that Twitter was being fair.

But Vice News discovered that not a single liberal member of Congress has been shadowbanned…

Democrats are not being “shadow banned” in the same way, according to a VICE News review. McDaniel’s counterpart, Democratic Party chair Tom Perez, and liberal members of Congress — including Reps. Maxine Waters, Joe Kennedy III, Keith Ellison, and Mark Pocan — all continue to appear in drop-down search results. Not a single member of the 78-person Progressive Caucus faces the same situation in Twitter’s search.

When you are shadow-banned, it becomes much more difficult for people to find your account, and whatever you post is seen by a lot fewer people.

Prior to the Vice News article, Gizmodo discovered that quite a number of top anti-establishment Internet pundits were receiving the “shadowban” treatment as well…

“In what appears to be new ranking behavior, Gizmodo has identified several prominent far-right accounts now buried by Twitter’s search feature,” the site claimed. “As an unintended side effect of demoting divisive figures, many of the dropdown results now show fake accounts.”

READ MORE: Pentagon admits NO evidence of chemical attack in Syria, relying on ‘social media’

Some examples of accounts which have been censored include author and journalist Mike Cernovich, author and YouTuber Stefan Molyneux, InfoWars Editor-at-Large Paul Joseph Watson, Gateway Pundit founder Jim Hoft, and commentator Laura Loomer.

And Breitbart added quite a few more names to the list

Breitbart News also discovered other examples of censored users, which included author and commentator Lauren Southern, OAN correspondent Jack Posobiec, Dilbert creator Scott Adams, lawyer and commentator Will Chamberlain, Gateway Pundit reporters Lucian Wintrich and Cassandra Fairbanks, Daily Caller contributor Scott Greer, Daily Caller reporter Peter J. Hasson, Daily Caller and Rebel Media journalist Rob Shimshock.

But let’s not just pick on Twitter. Facebook is an even bigger offender, and it has been reported that traffic from Facebook to many conservative sites is down by 70 percent or more since the 2016 election.

YouTube is a major offender as well. On Wednesday, we learned that they just deleted four more videos from the Infowars YouTube channel…

YouTube removed four videos from Jones’ channel, which has 2.4 million subscribers, that contained instances of hate speech and child endangerment, sources familiar with the matter said. YouTube channels are deleted if they get three strikes in a three-month period.

Two videos contained hate speech against Muslims, and a third contained hate speech against transgender people, sources said. A fourth showed a child who was pushed to the ground by an adult man, under the headline “How to prevent liberalism.” All four of the videos are currently posted on Infowars.

And prior to that, YouTube completely shut down the SGTreport

My You Tube channel has been terminated. 3rd strike for no good reason. #Censorship #BigBrother Please tweet to @TeamYouTube & demand that this injustice be immediately corrected by restoring my channel.

There were hundreds of high quality videos on that channel, and now they are all gone.

It is important to keep in mind that it appears that it is only anti-establishment voices that are receiving this kind of treatment. In fact, I don’t know of a single “never Trump” Republican that has been censored. Establishment voices on the “left” and the “right” are being totally left alone, but anti-establishment voices are being relentlessly persecuted.

And like I said at the beginning, it isn’t just political voices that are being censored. Global Freedom Movement recently compiled a list of 82 major alternative health pages that have been taken down by Facebook…

  1. Collectively Conscious (915K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  2. Natural Cures Not Medicine (2.3M followers) – Deleted on June 11th, 2018.
  3. I Want to Be 100% Organic (700K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  4. Viral Alternative News (500K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  5. Organic Health (230K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  6. Natural Cures From Food (120K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  7. Heart Centered Rebalancing (3.9M followers) – Deleted a few years ago.
  8. Awareness Act (1.1M followers) – Deleted in mid-2017.
  9. Conscious Life News (1.1M follower) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018.
  10. Wake The Fuck Up (550K followers) – Deleted about a year ago.
  11. Living Traditionally (570K followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.
  12. Organic Wellness (600K followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.
  13. Chocolate Socrates (608K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  14. Earth We Are One (1.7M followers) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018.
  15. Meditation Masters (2.3M followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.
  16. People’s Awakening (3.6M followers) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018.
  17. Nikola Tesla (1.7M followers) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018.
  18. Interesting Stories (1.5M followers) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018.
  19. The Warrior (1.7M followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.
  20. Natural Health Warriors (140K followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.
  21. Tech Explorers (270K followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.
  22. Universe Explorers (1.5M followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.
  23. Area 51 (1.5M followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.
  24. The Global Meditation (70K followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.
  25. Video Explorers (780K followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.
  26. Spiritualer. Com (80K followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.
  27. Flower of Life (670K followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.
  28. EWAO (30K followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.
  29. Global Freedom Movement (27K followers) – Deleted on June 19th, 2018.
  30. Health & Alternative Medicine (550K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  31. Pure Nature (1.7M followers) – Deleted on June 3rd, 2018.
  32. Nature Gallery (654K followers) – Deleted on June 3rd, 2018.
  33. Mesmerizing Nature (912K followers) – Deleted on June 3rd, 2018.
  34. Nature’s Touch (150K followers) – Deleted on June 3rd, 2018.
  35. We Really Like Animals (544K) – Deleted on June 20th, 2018.
  36. Nature’s Majesty (191K followers) – Deleted on June 20th, 2018.
  37. Nature Magic (33K followers) – Deleted on June 20th, 2018.
  38. Floral Photobook (160K followers) – Deleted on June 20th, 2018.
  39. My Own Little World (1.5M followers) – Deleted on June 20th, 2018.
  40. Brighten Your Soul (100K followers) – Deleted on June 20th, 2018.
  41. Essence of Spirit (12K followers) – Deleted on June 20th, 2018.
  42. Jesse Ventura Fan Page (750K followers) – Deleted a few years ago.
  43. Exposing the Truth (800K followers) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018.
  44. Learning the Truth (1M followers) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018.
  45. Latruth (7M followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.
  46. Healthy Life Box (1.8M followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  47. Healthy Food House (3.4M followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  48. Health Awareness (2.5M followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  49. Healthy Life And Food (350K followers) – Deleted on May 23rd, 2018.
  50. Check These Things (80K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  51. Health Care Above All (90K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  52. Health and Healthy Living (450K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  53. Health & Alternative Medicine (550K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  54. Healthy Living Motivation (644K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  55. Alternative Health Universe (420K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  56. Natural Medicine Corner (411K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  57. Organic Health Team (490K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  58. Global Health Care (130K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  59. Healthy Alternative Medicine (140K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  60. Natural Healthy Team (190K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  61. Organic Food Medicine (30K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  62. Love, Health and Happiness (10K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  63. Healthy Organic Life (25K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  64. Healthy Lifestyle (55K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  65. Guardian of Health (160K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  66. Daily Health Keeper (190K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  67. Health & Love Page (720K followers) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018.
  68. Diabetes Health Page (180K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  69. The Beauty of Power (170K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  70. Nutrition Facts and Analysis (170K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  71. Deeper Perspectives (32K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  72. Healthy Living (1.8M followers) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018.
  73. Organic Planner (1.5M followers) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018.
  74. Healthy Lifestyle (1.4M followers) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018.
  75. Just Natural Medicine (1M followers) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018.
  76. Great Remedies – Great Health (650K followers) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018.
  77. Nature is Beautiful (1.1M Followers) – Deleted on June 3rd, 2018.
  78. Amazing World (872k Followers) – Deleted on June 6th, 2018.
  79. Pure Nature (425k Followers) – Deleted on June 6th, 2018.
  80. Photography World (1.4M Followers) – Deleted on June 20th, 2018.
  81. World Magazine (845k Followers) – Deleted on June 20th, 2018.
  82. Divine Mystical Love (25k Followers) – Deleted November 2017

We will continue to press Facebook, YouTube and Twitter for answers, but it has become exceedingly clear that they are singling out particular points of view for censorship, and the end result is that the agenda of the New World Order is being advanced.

Via The American Dream blog

Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Advertisement

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...

Advertisement
Advertisements

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement

Advertisements

The Duran Newsletter

Trending