India says 500 Pakistani nationals protecting ISIS were killed in US Afghan bombing

Indian authorities are claiming that at least 500 Pakistani nationals protecting ISIS operatives in Afghanistan, were killed in the US MOAB bombing in Nangarhar province.

The area that was targeted by the 21,000-pound bomb was said to be controlled by the Islamic State and protected by the Pakistan army.

One India reports on the claim from sources in India…

The operation that was jointly coordinated by the 201 Selab Corps of the Afghanistan army targeted the caves and tunnels that were used as hiding places by the IS. It is now clear that the Pakistan army was backing these IS operatives in Afghanistan, official sources also confirmed. Indian agencies who are coordinating withe counterparts in Afghanistan have learnt that there are no civilians living in the area. There were a large number of stooges of the Inter-Services intelligence who have been protecting the IS operatives in this area. The US action comes at a time when there was a huge build-up of IS forces in Afghanistan. Indian agencies say that the Pakistan army and the ISI were nurturing these operatives. The entire area that was bombed was under the control of the ISI officials backing the IS, sources also said. The impact of the bomb was so huge that it blew up at least 500 Pakistanis and an equal number of IS operatives.

