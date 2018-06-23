IG Horowitz can’t help but LAUGH when asked if Hillary Clinton committed “no crimes” (Video)

DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz knows Hillary Clinton is guilty.

Rep. Eric Salwell (D-CA)…who you may recognize from the many intellectual beat downs he has received at the hands of Tucker Carlson, knows Hillary is guilty.

The guy sitting in back of Horowitz knows Hillary Clinton is guilty.

Check out the video below to see all the smiles surrounding Hillary’s obvious guilt. Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

This is all theater. Via Zerohedge…

An overlooked exchange from Tuesday’s testimony by DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz provides an insightful moment into his opinion of Hillary Clinton’s guilt or innocence. Unearthed by journalist Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) for her latest report which can be found here, this is a must-see exchange between Horowitz and Rep. Eric Salwell (D-CA) during a joint hearing of the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees, the look on the Inspector General’s face – and the guy behind him – are priceless… “Do you agree, yes or no, that Hillary Clinton committed no crimes?”

This twitter user summed it up perfectly:

It’s literally laughable to both of them, idk who that guy is behind him but they both had same reaction.

