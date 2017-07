The liberal left are guilty of encouraging real violence...not some silly wrestling gif.

The latest Paul Joseph Watson video exposes the hypocrisy of the liberal left, and their twisted views on what constitutes violent and dangerous behavior.

As Watson points out in the video below…

I’ve had it with the media’s sanctimonious crap about Trump “encouraging violence”. The MSM has encouraged violence against Trump & his supporters for most of the last 2 years.

The mainstream media and most of hollywood wonder why they are so detested and despised…