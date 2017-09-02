Hungary’s Viktor Orbán sends EU $476 million bill for border wall that protects citizens from illegal migrants

The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, remains one of the very few EU leaders to have not been neutered by the neo-liberal PC globalists trying to destroy national identity throughout the European continent.
Brussels’ unelected oligarchs hate him for his belief in borders and nation-state sovereignty, and this latest move will not win him any friends among the corrupt elite in the European Union.
The Daily Caller reports that the Hungarian government has sent a $476 million bill to the EU for necessary construction of their border fence.
Hungary wants the European Union to pay half the bill for the razor-wired fence it erected in 2015 to keep migrants out, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s administration announced Thursday.
The fence has virtually erased illegal immigration into Hungary less than two years after it was considered the primary route for migrants attempting to enter the EU. Janos Lazar, Orban’s chief of staff, claims the 400 million euro ($476 million) figure is justified since the fence is “protecting all the citizens of Europe from the flood of illegal migrants.”
“If we talk about European solidarity, then we must also discuss the protection of borders. Solidarity must be applicable there, too,” Lazar said at a press conference. “That burden must also be shared.”
The government moved Wednesday to extend its state of emergency until March as the “threat of terrorism in Europe has increased.” Aside from the fence, hundreds of officers have been deployed to guard the border around the clock and a number of transition zones have been set up to detain asylum seekers.
Loading…