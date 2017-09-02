Hungary’s Viktor Orbán sends EU $476 million bill for border wall that protects citizens from illegal migrants

The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, remains one of the very few EU leaders to have not been neutered by the neo-liberal PC globalists trying to destroy national identity throughout the European continent.

Brussels’ unelected oligarchs hate him for his belief in borders and nation-state sovereignty, and this latest move will not win him any friends among the corrupt elite in the European Union.

The Daily Caller reports that the Hungarian government has sent a $476 million bill to the EU for necessary construction of their border fence.