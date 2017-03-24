Hungary’s leader proclaims open revolt against EU, liberal media and finance capital

Viktor Orban hailed the 'rebellion' against the EU and internationalist forces to which he said Brexit and Donald Trump gave birth

Hungary’s strongly Euroskeptic prime minister Viktor Orban has made one of his most passionate denunciations yet of Brussels bureaucracy and globalist forces.

Speaking at a commemoration of the 1848 revolutions which swept Europe, including Hungary, Orban said Europe was in a “state of revolt” against Brussels, the “liberal media” and “insatiable global capital.”

Orban, who openly supports Donald Trump and sympathizes with Brexit, said the rebellion started in Britain and America and had now spread across the European continent.

As reported by the Visegrad Post: