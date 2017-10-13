Hungary PM Viktor Orban BLASTS “Soros plan” to bring extremists into Europe and destroy Christianity

Hungary’s Prime Minister continues to take the fight to globalist billionaire George Soros.

Viktor Orbán told an international conference on the persecution of Christians taking place in Budapest…

“A group of Europe’s intellectual and political leaders want to create a mixed society that would completely change the continent’s cultural and ethnic identity, and Christian nature, within just a few generations.”

“To us, Europe is a Christian continent and we would like to keep it that way, and although we may not be able to preserve all of it, we would at least like to save the little slice of it that the Good Lord entrusted to the Hungarians.”

Orban noted that Hungary is offering much needed help to persecuted Christians in the Middle East and Africa, contrasting this with EU policy which he stated was following the “Soros plan” to bring extremists into Europe.

The Gateway Pundit reports…

Whilst Hungary sought to offer aide at source, working directly with churches and providing assistance on the ground, the EU was ‘’bringing trouble over here”, he warned, in the form of Islamic extremism.



“Hungary, however, is doing the opposite of what Europe is currently doing. We are doing what we must do according to local Christian leaders…We are providing assistance to enable people to move back to their homes’’, he explained, detailing Hungarian government projects aimed specifically at the prevention of persecution against Christians.

Projects include the reconstruction of homes and churches of terrorized Christian communities in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon in cooperation with Hungarian Interchurch Aid, the provision of scholarships for persecuted Christian youth, and the founding of a Hungarian-funded Catholic university.

The outspoken leader, a thorn in the side of the EU and a vocal critic of open borders European leaders, warned that the brutal, and often unreported, atrocities committed against Christians in the Middle East and elsewhere could become a reality in a not too distant European future.

“The greatest danger threatening us today is the indifferent silence of the European elite who are renouncing their Christian roots, despite the fact that the fate of Middle Eastern Christians should wake Europe up to the fact that, no matter how unbelievable it may still seem, what happened there could also happen to us”, he stressed.

Acknowledging that discrimination against Christians in the West was unjust and discriminatory, it remains tolerable in comparison with the brutal situation in the Middle East and Africa, Orbán continued, reciting shocking figures on the scale of atrocities being committed against Christians in ISIS controlled territories, particularly in Iraq.

The popular leader called on his European counterparts to urgently put aside “politically correct speech and human rights cautiousness” and to do everything in their power to protect persecuted Christians.

Returning to the European context, Orbán warned that ‘’the world must understand that what is at stake today is nothing less than the future of the European way of life and our own identity.’’

Only days ago, a spokesman for Prime Minister Orbán’s government stated that the implementation of the ‘’Soros plan’’ is making headway in the institutions of the European Union, clearly being reflected in policy proposals, with hundreds of representatives of Soros’ Open Society Foundations lobbying and promoting recommendations that the EU take in a million asylum-seekers a year, funding to the tune of billions the distribution of migrants across EU member states.