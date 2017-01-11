Hungary plans to ‘sweep out’ all Soros-backed NGOs

Hungary plans to crack down on non-governmental organizations linked to billionaire George Soros now that Donald Trump will occupy the White House, according to the deputy head of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s party.

It’s no secret Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban is unliked by his European counterparts for being one of the last conservative, anti-globalist leaders left in the bloc. Orban has praised president-elect Donald Trump saying a Trump presidency in the US may be the best outcome for Europe, while pushing for better relations with Russia. In July, Orban became the first leader in Europe to publicly back Trump’s presidential bid, arguing that under his leadership, the U.S. wouldn’t try to export democracy.

For years now, Viktor Orban has seen his country wedged in middle of an ever deteriorating globalist super-state — the European Union — and now he is going after arguably the most evil man alive.

According to Szilard Nemeth, a vice president of the ruling Fidesz party, Orban will use “all the tools at its disposal” to “sweep out” NGOs funded by Hungarian-born financier George Soros, which “serve global capitalists and back political correctness over national governments.”

Orban and his administration have frequently singled out NGOs supported by Soros, who is a big Hillary Clinton supporter with a wide network of organizations, that have tried promoting ‘democracy’ in eastern Europe. Trump has also joined the movement of ridding Soros, accusing the 86-year-old billionaire of being part of “a global power structure that is responsible for the economic decisions that have robbed our working class, stripped our country of its wealth and put that money into the pockets of a handful of large corporations and political entities.”

“His name [Soros] is perhaps the strongest example of those who support anything that weakens nation states, they support everything that changes the traditional European lifestyle,” Orban said in an interview on public radio Kossuth about Europe’s migrant crisis. “These activists who support immigrants inadvertently become part of this international human-smuggling network.”

Orban said civil society organizations receiving funding from abroad need to be monitored as he considers those to be agents of foreign powers – and rightly so after what we’ve seen Soros-funded NGOs do in Georgia and Ukraine. “We’re not dealing with civil society members but paid political activists who are trying to help foreign interests here,” Orban said. “It’s good that a parliamentary committee has been set up to monitor the influence of foreign monitors.” Orban’s steps to uphold his country’s independence follow those of Russia, where non-governmental organizations that accept foreign money must register as “foreign agents.”

Orban is confident he sees a trusted partner in Donald Trump – the next few months will show how supportive Trump is of Orban’s policies, and if a true multi-polar alliance with Russia will emerge.