Hundreds of Former George W. Bush Staffers Launch Pro-Biden Super PAC – Sara A. Carter

A new super PAC formed by hundreds of former campaign, administration, and political staffers from George W. Bush’s administration will work to get former Vice President Joe Biden elected, saying they are “dismayed and disappointed” by the Trump presidency.

The new group, 43 Alumni for Biden, announced their formation on Wednesday, saying their purpose is to “unite and mobilize a community of historically Republican voters who are dismayed and disappointed by the damage done to our nation.”

“For four years, we have watched with grave concern as the party we loved has morphed into a cult of personality that little resembles the Party of Lincoln and Reagan,” said 43 Alumni for Biden PAC Director Karen Kirksey in a press release. “We endorse Joe Biden not necessarily in full support of his political agenda but rather in full agreement with the urgent need to restore the soul of this nation.”

The group began outreach last month, according to The Hill. More prominent and high-profile Bush alums in the group are expected to be made public in the coming weeks.

Committee member Jennifer Millikin told The Hill many in the group don’t agree with Biden’s policies but agree his temperament and demeanor are what they’re interested in.

Millikin severed in the General Services Administration under Bush and the Small Business Administration in the Trump administration.

“We as a group have policy differences with him. We’re just looking to have someone in the office who will stand up and act like a leader,” she said. “We can debate the differences in the way we think about policies, we can have a robust debate, that’s what America’s for. But that’s not happening now, and we feel it will definitely happen with Joe Biden in office.”

43 Alumni for Joe Biden will focus on swing state voters and is planning to release testimonials of Republican officials supporting the former Vice President.

https://saraacarter.com/hundreds-of-former-george-w-bush-staffers-launch-pro-biden-super-pac/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=social-pug

