How Obama let Hezbollah run cocaine into the US

Rush Limbaugh’s program on Monday, December 18th featured reference to a very long piece in Politico Magazine. This article showed how Obama worked with Hezbollah in a deal to run cocaine into the US. This story runs about 14,000 words, so it is not likely that the casual reader will take time to delve into this. However, Politico’s lead paragraphs are absolutely clear:

In its determination to secure a nuclear deal with Iran, the Obama administration derailed an ambitious law enforcement campaign targeting drug trafficking by the Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, even as it was funneling cocaine into the United States, according to a POLITICO investigation. The campaign, dubbed Project Cassandra, was launched in 2008 after the Drug Enforcement Administration amassed evidence that Hezbollah had transformed itself from a Middle East-focused military and political organization into an international crime syndicate that some investigators believed was collecting $1 billion a year from drug and weapons trafficking, money laundering and other criminal activities.

Coming from a left-leaning source, this piece is quite a surprise. It actually looks like real journalism. It is well-researched and painstakingly sourced. Further, due to the known political leanings of Politico, it nonetheless tells a series of very unpleasant truths about the recently replaced darling of liberal hopes.

This author want to press the point farther. The mere existence of this story is a true screamer. This shouts from the rooftops to all of America exactly what kind of person President Obama IS.

He is a drug-use supporter.

He cares nothing about the people he was elected to lead – twice!

The rhetoric that he “hates America” certainly has new fuel to burn from this story.

Obama was and is a foreign policy nightmare. He quite possibly endangered our nation by furtively and illegally empowering a nation that regularly breathes threats against us.

This was by design, and not an accident. This man is far too intelligent to not know what he was doing.

This man advocated a culture of death in his Healthcare Act. We heard about the Death Panels, and despite the left-wing media’s claims to the contrary (which are not that contrary, as we can see here), we have evidence that these panels are indeed the reality of Obamacare.

This president advocated a culture of death by promoting abortion even to the point of trying to force Roman Catholic bishops to “change their beliefs” to support his law.

This president spoke on national television and said that marijuana is not a serious drug. I am sure millions the parents of teenage kids really appreciated their sons and daughters mouthing off about drugs to them, saying “The President says pot’s cool!”

And now, we see that he was involved in helping Hezbollah run cocaine into the United States.

As a former peer counselor to teens and adolescents who have drug (including alcohol) problems, this writer cannot speak strongly enough about how reprehensible this action is. Who do you think got a lot of that cocaine? Just a hint – probably not the retirees in our land!

The amusing thing (though tragically so), is that his own Justice Department, as corrupted as it was, actually had to be foiled in its work to STOP this drug-running. In other words, the Justice Department was kind of doing its job.

All this and more are among the many reasons this author breathed a sigh of relief when President Trump forcefully and with great certainty, spoke to addressing the American drug problem the right way.

The damage that President Obama wrought on the USA is only beginning to be properly understood. It will take great resolve for conservatives to set things correct again. We should not let such people have access to the high offices of our land, because their soul and mindset permeates through the people they are chosen to lead. We can see some of the differences now. Let’s value this chance we have been given to make things right.