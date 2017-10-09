How George Clooney was asked to spy on Gadaffi, before Hillary Clinton decided to destroy Libya

George Clooney has been a vocal supporter for the ISIS-Al Qaeda sponsored White Helmets.

George Clooney has been BFFs with Hillary Clinton for years.

George Clooney has played many spies on the big screen.

George Clooney was a perfect candidate to spy on Libya and help the globalist cabal, under Hillary Clinton, dismantle what used to be the richest and most prosperous nation in Africa.

Clooney is the latest celebrity to be linked in documents from within the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, asking the hollywood star to spy on Colonel Muammar Gaddafi and his generals in Libya.

ICC chief prosecutor, Luis Moreno Ocampo, asked several celebrities, including Cooney, to help in bringing war crimes committed by Colonel Gaddafi and his generals during the Libyan civil war to light.

Clooney’s recruitment by the ICC never materialized, as then Obama Secretary of State Hillary Clinton quickly move ahead with here destruction of a stable Libya, before the hollywood stars could utilize their celebrity propaganda against Gaddafi government.

Via The International Business Times…

A series of leaked emails, seen by The Sunday Times, revealed how the Argentinian prosecutor urged the Hollywood actor to focus a number of commercial satellites on Libya and “put pressure on Gaddafi generals” by documenting evidence of humanitarian crimes. Clooney is the co-founder of the Satellite Sentinel Project which uses commercial satellites to document war atrocities committed by the government in South Sudan. Since the project launched in 2011, satellites have detected mass grave sites in the southern part of the Sudan, where the army has been accused of targeting a black ethnic minority. Moreno Ocampo’s offer was declined by Clooney who wrote in an email that the satellite was not yet “sophisticated enough” to carry out the proposed operation. The actor is not the only celebrity Moreno Ocampo tried to recruit in his attempt to prosecute some of the world’s most notorious warlords and dictators during his nine-year term at the helm of the ICC. He also enlisted the help of actress Angelina Jolie in a plot to snare Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony at a honeytrap dinner. The prosecutor wrote in an email that Jolie had “the idea to invite Kony to dinner and then arrest him.” He planned to send Jolie and her husband Brad Pitt to the warlord’s stronghold with US special forces, according to the leaked documents. There are no further details in the documents about the proposed dinner, which appears not to have gone ahead.

Via Business Insider…