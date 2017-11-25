Hillary funded, Fusion GPS busted hiding bank transactions from Investigators

According to various reports, the Hillary Clinton funded PR smear machine known as Fusion GPS, was caught trying to hide bank transactions from House investigators.

How Fusion GPS would launder its money and hide its PR smear research was quite clever.

Fusion GPS would use law firms as intermediaries to mask the true beneficiaries of its research. Law firms would have the legal cover to protect the identity of Fusion’s dirt diggers, while also burying the millions pumped into the dirty PR firm, as routine legal expense line items.

Washington Times reports…

Fusion and the House at first worked out a deal for relevant banks records. But House lawyers say they learned that Fusion withheld 112 transactions pertinent to the Russia probe. The suspect transactions, House lawyers say, deal with two Russia issues. One is the dossier. The other is Fusion’s payments from another law firm, BakerHostetler. That money came from the Russian firm Prevezon Holdings which is lobbying Washington to repeal a law that brought stiff economic sanctions on President Vladimir Putin’s regime. In that vein, the House committee wants copies of Fusion bank transfers with other law firms in addition to Perkins Coie and Hostetler. “Fusion has established a pattern and practice of using law firms as intermediaries to mask the true beneficiaries of its research,” the House filing says.

The Gateway Pundit reports…

On Tuesday, a federal court unsealed Fusion GPS’s bank records, shining new light on Russia-related payments made by the firm behind the infamous ‘Trump dossier.’ Judge Richard Leon, a Bush-appointee, unsealed the records, showing 112 transactions involving Fusion GPS. “Perkins Coie, the law firm that represented the Clinton campaign and DNC, paid Fusion a total of $1,024,408 between May 24, 2016 and Dec. 28, 2016, the records show,” reports Chuck Ross of the Daily Caller. Ross adds, “The largest payment was made just before the election. Perkins Coie made a $365,275 payment to Fusion GPS on Oct. 28, 2016, according to the records.”

Daily Caller reports…

The unsealed documents also reveal details of the House committee’s requests for records related to Fusion’s payments to journalists. The document shows that the committee sought records related to “five Fusion payments to research and Russia expert [name redacted], and production of three additional payments.” ***** The unsealed filings show that Fusion argued against releasing records related to payments to journalists.

According to The Gateway Pundit, the records raise new questions as to who is the mysterious ‘Russia expert,’ that Fusion GPS made various payments to. At the very least, the involvement of the expert, with the firm demonstrates more cooperation between the Clinton-linked group and Russia.