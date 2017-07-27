Hillary Clinton’s new book, “What Happened” will blame her election loss on Russia and Comey (Video)

She has a new book on the way.

Hillary Clinton is back, this time with a tell all “bombshell” book detailing her election defeat to Donald Trump.

The book will be titled “What Happened”, and in true Hillary fashion it will blame her pathetic election loss on the Russians and James Comey.

Zerohedege reports…

Hillary Clinton is set to drop a new book in September detailing her latest presidential campaign and we bet you can’t even begin to imagine what the focus of the book might be…actually, you probably guessed “Russia” and/or “Comey” and you’re exactly right…in fact, we suspect that you basically managed to summarize the entire book in just two words.

The Hill reports that details about HRS’s Russian espionage masterpiece are slowly being leaked by Clinton confidants who promise a “bombshell.”

Privately, Clinton has told friends and longtime associates that she “wants the whole story out there”as she rushes to tweak and put the finishing touches on the book due out in September. “She really believes that’s why she lost, and she wants to explain why in no uncertain terms,” one longtime ally said. “She wants the whole story out there from her own perspective. I think a lot of people are going to be really surprised by how much she reveals.” The ally said the book of personal essays will be a “bombshell.”

Zerohedege notes…

Of course the book won’t be entirely about Russia and Comey, it will also delve into other factors she insists played a role in her stunning defeat, including everything from sexism and misogyny to “everyone who just assumed she would win.” And while we haven’t seen the book, we would be willing to bet that if you played a drinking game based on the following list of excuses from Fox News that you wouldn’t even make it beyond page 10. Of course, it still remains a mystery to us why sexism, misogyny and the Russians only played a role in swaying voters in MI, WI, OH, PA but not those in CO, NV, VA and NM…does that strike anyone else as odd?

Unfortunately for Hillary, the Democrats are finally starting to move past her election excuses, as witnessed by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who told ABC’s “This Week” that Democrats, not Russia, were to blame for Hillary Clinton’s loss to President Trump.

“When you lose to somebody who has 40 percent popularity, you don’t blame other things – [James] Comey, Russia – you blame yourself.” “So what did we do wrong? People didn’t know what we stood for, just that we were against Trump. And still believe that.”

