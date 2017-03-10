Hillary Clinton’s connection to Russian banks exposed through Tony Podesta’s lobbying contracts

Projection is a psychological defense mechanism in which individuals attribute characteristics they find unacceptable in themselves to another person.

The Daily Caller reveals that it was the Hillary Clinton campaign, not the Trump campaign, that had extensive financial ties to Russia. We are not talking about the Uranium sale of Bill Clintons speaking engagements in Moscow (though they matter).

This latest revelation connects Hillary’s campaign manager’s (John Podesta) brother, Tony Podesta, to Russia’s largest bank, lobbying to end the Obama administration’s economic sanctions against Russia.

Via The Daily Caller…

Democrat super-lobbyist Tony Podesta was paid $170,000 over a six-month period last year to represent Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, seeking to end one of the Obama administration’s economic sanctions against that country, The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Investigative Group has learned. Podesta, founder and chairman of the Podesta Group, is listed as a key lobbyist on behalf of Sberbank, according to Senate lobbying disclosure forms. His firm received more than $24 million in fees in 2016, much of it coming from foreign governments, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics. Podesta is the brother of John Podesta, who was the national campaign chairman for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s losing 2016 campaign for the presidency.

What was Tony Podesta paid to do on behalf of Sberbank?

The lobbying campaign targeted Congress and the executive branch, with Podesta and other lobbyists arranging at least two meetings between Sberbank officers and Department of State officials, according to Elena Teplitskaya, Sberbank’s board chairman, who spoke to House aides in August. The discovery of high-profile Democrats like Podesta being paid lucrative fees for lobbying to lift U.S. sanctions on Russia contrasts with charges from Democrats that President Donald Trump and his key aides are soft on Russia while the Obama administration was tough on Moscow. Podesta’s efforts were a key part of under-the-radar lobbying during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign led mainly by veteran Democratic strategists to remove sanctions against Sberbank and VTB Capital, Russia’s second largest bank. The two Russian banks spent more than $700,000 in 2016 on Washington lobbyists as they sought to end the U.S. sanctions, according to Senate lobbying disclosure forms and documents filed with the Department of Justice. The Podesta Group charged Sberbank $20,000 per month, plus expenses, on a contract from March through September 2016. Podesta is one of the Democrat’s highest profile lobbyists who enjoys close personal and business connections to former Presidents Obama and Bill Clinton. John Podesta was chief of staff in Clinton’s White House and special counselor in the Obama White House.

A congressional aide who requested anonymity noted…

“The Democrats are sitting there trying to convince us that the Russians are trying to throw the election to Trump.” “And then they’re with us here in the House and meeting directly with the administration behind closed doors on the issue of the sanctions. The hypocrisy could not be any richer.”

The Daily Caller further reports that Podesta is not alone in his lobbying efforts to help Russian banks. Many Democrat Party insiders (ans a G.W. Bush holdover) also got paid big bucks to lobby US officials…