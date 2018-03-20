Hillary Clinton whines about her election loss on FB: “Some women look at a powerful woman and question whether she can lead”

Hillary obviously did not get the message to just “go away”, after her disastrous trip to India, where she went into a “deplorables 2.0” tirade against woman who did not have the “smarts” to vote for her.

Carr: Hillary can’t take responsibility for her own actions…

Longtime top aide to Hillary Clinton, Patti Solis Doyle, slams Hillary for trashing Middle America & implying states that voted for Trump were backwards…

Via Zerohedge…

Hillary Clinton has finally accepted personal responsibility for her historic loss against Donald Trump, apologized for calling half of America racist and misogynist, admitted the whole Russia thing was a smokescreen, and promised the Democratic party she’d stop undermining their efforts to rebrand ahead of Midterms. Just kidding. In a verbose weekend screed on Facebook – one week after she said Trump voters don’t like black people“getting rights” or women “getting jobs,” the closest Clinton came to the word “apologize” is that she “meant no disrespect to any individual or group” – before proceeding to suggest that weak white women might not have thought a “powerful woman” could lead, and simply voted for Trump because their husbands did: Democrats need to do better with white women, because I know in my heart that Democrats have much more to offer them. Do I believe that some women look at a powerful woman and question whether she can lead, maybe voting for the man their husband is voting for instead? It may not be universally true or easy to hear, but yes, it’s a dynamic still at play in our society. –Hillary Clinton “[T]here is anecdotal evidence and some research to suggest that women are unfortunately more swayed by men than the other way around,” Clinton insisted. “As much as I hate the possibility, and hate saying it, it’s not that crazy when you think about our ongoing struggle to reach gender balance – even within the same household.” Clinton also said that Trump’s message during the election was “looking backwards,” and that she won states “that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward.” And so Hillary somehow once again manages to insult entire states, including those key swing states that turned red in 2016.

Incidentally, one assumes that Clinton dictated her non-apology to an assistant as the former Secretary of State fractured her wrist falling in the bathtub shortly after slipping twice down 15 unassuming stairs.