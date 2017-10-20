Hillary Clinton tweets gun control. Twitter users reply with “bribery” , “corruption” and “treason”

Hillary Clinton is trying her best to shift the attention away from her connection to the Uranium One bribery scandal, a story that shows no signs of letting up and grows bigger by the day, with a tweet on a favorite liberal left talking point, gun control.
The Gateway Pundit reports…
The Clintons and other corrupt Obama admin cohorts have taken a battering from conservative media outlets for allowing 20% of America’s Uranium to be sold to a Russian company that was under FBI investigation for bribery, extortion and kickbacks.
The Deep State swamp KNEW about the Clinton Foundation kickbacks and actively blocked the FBI informant who was working on the case to testify to Congress after threatening him.
What do you do when you’re Hillary and you desperately want to change the subject to anything but your criminal pay-to-play? You bring up the “epidemic of gun violence” in America.
Hillary had to tweet something because Twitter was set ablaze by Trump supporters with thousands of tweets hammering the Clintons over this latest bombshell.
Hillary responded to a 2 day old tweet from Giffords Courage, led by lawmaker Gabby Giffords who was shot and left handicapped. Hillary said, “Gabby and Mark are right: “America is facing a serious but totally preventable epidemic of gun violence.” Join me in supporting them.”
Gabby and Mark are right: “America is facing a serious but totally preventable epidemic of gun violence.” Join me in supporting them. https://t.co/lw902bwfLZ
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 19, 2017
Reflecting the clear division in American society, Hillary’s supporters gushed over her gun control statement.
Trump supporters bashed Hillary, reigniting the Trump election mantra “lock her up.”
