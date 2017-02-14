Hillary Clinton trolls Trump administration and General Mike Flynn with a Pizzagate tweet

The loser presidential candidate decided to surface from her lair to troll the Trump administration with a ‘retweet with comment’ of a tweet, by her former spokesman Philippe Reines.
The tweet from HRC taunts Retired General Mike Flynn over his resignation Monday night as President Trump’s National Security Advisor.
The bizarre part of Hillary’s trolling is that she references a tweet that refers to Comet Pizza, the restaurant at the center of the infamous Pizzagate story.
Philippe’s got his own way of saying things, but he has a point about the real consequences of fake news… https://t.co/a02sXiaHfp
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 14, 2017
Philippe’s got his own way of saying things, but he has a point about the real consequences of fake news…
Dear Mike Flynn & Mike Flynn Jr.,
What goes around COMETS around.
And given your pizza obsession…https://t.co/rmyO7wyJKX
xo
Philippe
— Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) February 14, 2017
Dear Mike Flynn & Mike Flynn Jr.,
What goes around COMETS around.
And given your pizza obsession…
https://jobs.dominos.com/dominos-careers/ …
xo
Philippe
Reines served as Clinton’s press secretary when she was U.S. senator from New York and for her 2008 presidential campaign. He was appointed to high ranking positions advising Clinton during her tenure as secretary of State. In the 2016 campaign Reines acted as a stand in for Donald Trump for Clinton’s debate preparations.
Gen. Flynn was falsely accused by the media of tweeting about Comet Pizza. However his son and advisor Mike Flynn, Jr. did tweet about Comet Pizza.
Both Flynns deleted their Twitter accounts last month.
Pizzagate is a conspiracy theory that posits senior Clinton Democrats are involved in a child sex ring that revolves around Comet Ping Pong Pizza in Washington, D.C.