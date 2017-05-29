Hillary Clinton proclaims, “I don’t die despite the right’s best efforts”

Hillary refuses to go away with any sense of dignity or self respect.

Will Hillary Clinton ever go away?

Will Hillary Clinton ever accept the fact that she lost to Donald Trump despite having a huge $2 billion campaign war chest, support from every Wall Street banker, support from every mainstream media network (except perhaps Fox News).

Will Hillary Clinton ever stop blaming Russia for her utter incompetence, lack of leadership, and lack of likability?

Hillary Clinton said in a New York magazine profile published Friday…

“You know, these guys on the other side are not just interested in my losing, they want to keep coming after me. I mean, think about that for a minute.” “What are they so afraid of? Me, to some extent. Because I don’t die, despite their best efforts. But what [really drives them] is what I represent,” Clinton said.

Clinton opened up to New York magazine about her 2016 loss, citing the fake news Russian election meddling she fabricated with campaign staff in October 2016.

HRC called Trump’s firing of former FBI Director James Comey “an effort to derail and bury the Russia inquiry.”

The Hill reports…

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is pledging not to drop out of the political fight, despite what she calls efforts by some conservatives to silence her. Clinton has long been a target of criticism by conservatives, from her time as first lady in the 1990s to her presidential campaign last year. As a candidate, President Trump often urged supporters to chant “lock her up” during rallies as he accused Clinton of crimes. The former secretary of State is in the process of writing a book, in which she reflects on her election loss. Clinton says the process is “excruciating.”

Hillary spent last speaking to a crowd of graduates at her alma mater, Wellesley, where HRC continued to blame everyone and everything for her pathetic lose in the 2016 November elections, even going so far as to criticize the many actions of the Trump White House as a “full-fledged assault on truth”…this coming from a woman who has a decades long record of lying to the American public.

Clinton told the cheering crowd of liberal left SJWs students…