Hillary Clinton now blames “Macedonia” for election loss, in bizarre onstage interview

Let’s begin with the irony of it all.

Hillary Clinton explaining away her pathetic election campaign at a tech conference.

Hillary Clinton, the most inept politician when it comes to tech, speaking at a tech conference.

The candidate who had insecure email servers sitting in her basement, speaking at a tech conference. The candidate whose campaign manager fell for ridiculous phishing scams and used the word “password” as his actual gmail password, speaking at a tech conference.

And of course HRC told the tech audience that her election loss had nothing to do with her stupidity, laziness and complete ignorance of all things tech, but everything to do with Russia, Comey, sexism, and now Macedonia.

We being with Zerohedge’s coverage of Hillary’s delusion…

Earlier today Hillary Clinton offered up what some have described as one of the most delusional interviews of all time at Recode’s CodeCon conference, in which she blamed everything and everyone, including but certainly not limited to: FBI Director Comey, “1,000s of Russian agents”, right-wing media outlets, Russia, sexism, WikiLeaks, Russia, a funding deficit at the DNC, the Supreme Court’s decision in Citizens United, the New York Times (yes, the NYT) …oh, and Russia, for her 2016 election loss. And while she certainly “takes responsibility” for every decision she made, Hillary desperately wants you to understand that’s not why she lost…because, you know, Russia.



“I take responsibility for every decision I made, but that’s not why I lost.” Of course, in all of her rambling, Hillary never offered up a viable conclusion on why “Russian hackers” were only able to sway voters in Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania but not in places like Virginia, Nevada, New Mexico and Colorado, states where anti-Russian tinfoil must be impervious.

The following tweet pretty much sums up Hillary’s bizarre interview.

So Trump, who the left thinks is a moron, according to Hillary organized Macedonian websites, Russian agents, algorithms, & cyber hackings — GreekFire23 (@GreekFire23) May 31, 2017

Here are some more details of Hillary’s breakdown (courtesy Zerohedge)…

1. Hillary first blames Russia and Macedonia for her election loss.

Hillary would like for you to know that Putin’s primary goal is to topple the U.S. Moreover, it’s almost certain that he colluded directly with Trump in this effort, because how else could Russian agents possibly know that American’s might like to better understand Hillary’s efforts to collude with the DNC to undermine the campaign of her competitor or how she used TV personalities to steal debate questions in advance… please, that kind of insight could only come from Trump himself.

Here is what HRC said regarding Russia’s master plan…

“It’s important that Americans…understand that Putin wants to bring us down. He was an old KGB agent.” “We saw evidence of [Russian involvement] and we could track it. But they were shooed away.” “The Russians are increasingly..launching cyber attacks. A lot of the information they’ve stolen they use for internal purposes. So this was different because they went public.” “That was the conclusion. I think it’s fair to ask how did that actually influence the campaign and how did they know what messages to deliver. Who told them? Who were they coordinating with or colluding with? I’m leaning Trump.” “Within one hour of the Access Hollywood tapes being leaked, the Russians or say Wikileaks — same thing — dumped the John Podesta emails.” “The Russians in my opinion could not have known how best to weaponize that information unless they had been guided by Americans.”

Hillary continued on with her delusion referencing FYROM (Macedonia) in the plot…

“And I think it’s fair to ask, how did that actually influence the campaign, and how did they know what messages to deliver? Who told them? Who were they coordinating with, or colluding with?” “Because the Russians historically in the last couple of decades, and then increasingly, you know, are launching cyber-attacks and they are stealing vast amounts of information and a lot of the information they’ve stolen, they’ve used for internal purposes to affect markets, to affect the intelligence services, et cetera.” “So this was different because they went public, and they were conveying this weaponized information and the content of it, and they were running, y’know there’s all these stories, about y’know, guys over in Macedonia who are running these fake news sites, and you know I’ve seen them now, and you sit there and it looks like you know sort of low level CNN operation, or a fake newspaper.” “So the Russians, in my opinion and based on the intel and counter-intel people I talk to, could not have known how best to weaponize that information unless they had been guided.”

Guided by Americans…meaning guided by Trump is the conclusion in HRC’s twisted head.

And after this elaborate Kremlin plot was explained by Hillary, the failed candidate noted that the content of her emails “was the biggest nothing burger ever.”

“My email account was turned into the biggest scandal since Lord knows when. And, you know, in the book I’m just using everything that anybody else said about it besides me to basically say this was the biggest nothing-burger ever. It was a mistake. I’ve said it was a mistake, and obviously if I could turn the clock back I wouldn’t have done it in the first place. But the way that it was used was very damaging.”

Just so everyone understands...the Russians formulated the perfect plan to destroy Hillary and American Democracy on top of “nothing burger” email content.

Zerohedge adds that even though most of the stories that we and other media outlets covered came directly from the DNC’s and John Podesta’s own emails, Hillary would like for you to know that it was all “fake news”… just like it was “fake news” when Donna Brazile told everyone that she didn’t share debate questions with Hillary.

“They were run of the mill emails. Stuff that were so common. Within one hour they dumped them and then began to weaponize them. They had their allies like Infowars say the most outlandish, absurd lies you could imagine. They had to be ready for that.” “That really influenced the information people were relying on. If you look at Facebook the vast majority of the news items posted were fake. They were connected to, as we now know, the 1000 Russian agents… They were connected to the bots. It was such a new experience. I understand why people on Facebook would think ‘oh Hillary Clinton did that. I did not know that.'” “Fake news…lies that’s a good word too. The other side was using content that was just flat out false and delivering it in a very personalized way. Above the radar screen and below.”

2. Hillary then moved on to blaming former FBI Director James Comey…

Moreover, despite what you may remember from that original Comey press conference last summer, Hillary wants you to know that she was “very responsible and not at all careless” when it came to the handling of her State Department emails… “Well if you went all the way back, doing things that others have done before was no longer acceptable. I didn’t break any rule nobody said don’t do this. I was very responsible and not at all careless. You end up with a situation that was exploited.”

3. Hillary then proceeded to blame the media, that overwhelmingly supported her throughout the entire campaign.

Meanwhile, despite pretty much every major media outlet, with the exception of Fox News, dedicating their networks to cheerleading for the Hillary Clinton campaign, Hillary was also convinced that she lost because CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NYT, Washington Post, etc, etc, etc are not as “effective” as the “media forces on the Republican side”… or Russian propaganda for that matter: apparently RT’s YouTube channel has greater reach and more influence than virtually every paper of record in the US. “Here’s a really telling statistic that has been validated. I had this old fashioned idea that it would matter what I would do as president. We had a great tech program and a really good set of policies. In 2008 which as the last time you had a contested election, the policies put forth by President Obama, Senator McCain got 222 minutes of airtime. In 2016 despite my best efforts, we got 32 minutes, total, over 18 months.” “Media forces on the Republican side are entrenched and very effective. They’re beginning to call the shots on those local stations. Local TV is still incredibly powerful.”

Hillary sounds like the media treated her like Trump — GreekFire23 (@GreekFire23) May 31, 2017

4. Sexism…Hillary finally blamed good old fashion misogyny for her election loss, forgetting that it was the boys of Goldman who paid her millions of dollars to speak.