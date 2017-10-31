Hillary Clinton issues orders to Tony Podesta ahead of Mueller indictment

Democratic power lobbyist Tony Podesta, founder of the Podesta Group, announced he is stepping down from the firm that he and his brother John founded, after learning he is a central figure in the wide investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Podesta’s decision to leave the firm came on the same day that former Trump campaign aides Paul Manafort and Rick Gates were indicted on multiple charges, including money laundering, operating as federal agents of the Ukrainian government, failing to disclose overseas bank accounts and making false statements to federal authorities.

The investigation into Tony Podesta and his firm mushroomed out of Mueller’s examination of Manafort’s finances.

Manafort organized a PR campaign on behalf of a nonprofit called the European Centre for a Modern Ukraine, with the Podesta Group playing a central role in the lobbying efforts, and paid handsomely by Manafort to do work on the PR campaign to promote Ukraine to DC lawmakers.

Immediately after leaving the Podesta group, and fearing that an indictment may be just around the corner, Tony Podesta was spotted meeting with Hillary Clinton Sid Blumenthal this past weekend.

It appears that the Clinton mafia is making moves, and closing ranks.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

Are we supposed to pretend Deep State activists did not leak information to Hillary Clinton about the Monday indictments that pertained to the Podesta group?… The same Democratic Special Counsel that leaked several reports to the liberal media all year long? Hillary Clinton met with Tony Podesta and Sid Blumenthal this past weekend before the Monday indictment of Paul Manafort and Rick Gates that mentions the Podesta Group run by Tony Podesta. Tony Podesta lobbied Uranium One while Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State!

WikiLeaks email from Hillary’s campaign saying “It’s out there.” Tony Podesta lobbied #UraniumOne when Clinton was Secretary of State. pic.twitter.com/8UHOZHYVG0 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) October 30, 2017

Breitbart.com reports Hillary met with Tony Podesta this weekend…