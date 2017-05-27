Hillary Clinton has another coughing attack at Wellesley College Commencement Speech (Video)

Hillary Clinton is back in the political spotlight, and taking aim at President Trump who defeated her in last November.

During her Wellesley College Commencement Speech a defiant HRC blasted Trump’s first 100 days in office, and then the coughing thing happened again…

After taking some lozenges, and being handed some much needed water, Hillary was back on the attack, blaming everyone and everything for her demise, except herself…

Clinton threw out impeachment jabs at President Trump over his Comey firing, invoking the tiresome Watergate-Nixon meme that the radical left media has been dishing out for the last month on a never ending basis.

Hillary forgot that Nixon was never actually impeached for obstruction of justice, and in fact the last US President to be impeached was former US President Bill Clinton, though he was not removed from office by the then US Senate.

