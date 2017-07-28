Hillary Clinton gets roasted on social media over her new book title

The Gateway Pundit reports that Hillary Clinton has chosen to name her up-coming book “What Happened.”

In the so-called memoir, the former Secretary of State will lay out all the reasons why she lost to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

It’s rumored Clinton will do a lot of blaming, rather than accept the blame for the epic loss. However, not only can Hillary Clinton not assume responsibility for losing the election, but her legion of aides, consultants and advisors couldn’t even help her select an original book title. As it turns out, “What Happened” is also the name of former President Bush’s press secretary Scott McClellan’s book.

AP reports…

Hillary Clinton is calling her new book “What Happened” and promising unprecedented candor as she remembers her stunning defeat last year to Donald Trump. “In the past, for reasons I try to explain, I’ve often felt I had to be careful in public, like I was up on a wire without a net,” Clinton writes in the introduction, according to publisher Simon & Schuster. “Now I’m letting my guard down.” Simon & Schuster told The Associated Press on Thursday that Clinton’s book will be a highly personal work that also is a “cautionary tale” about Russian interference in last year’s election and its threat to democracy. “What Happened” is scheduled to come out Sept. 12. Clinton’s upcoming memoir isn’t the first political book to be called “What Happened.” Scott McClellan, a former White House press secretary during the George W. Bush administration, released a book with the same title in 2008. McClellan’s memoir was an unexpectedly critical take on his former boss that became a best-seller.

Hillary Clinton got completely demolished on twitter after announcing her new book title.

The former loser of a presidential candidate has become a complete joke and a disgrace, refusing to accept any responsibility for the terrible campaign she headed up in 2016…and showing the entire world that she would have been a disastrous of a “President” (courtesy of The Gateway Pundit)…

Hillary’s new book asks “What Happened?”

Well, she:

-rigged primaries

-colluded w/ foreign powers

-skipped entire States

-broke federal laws pic.twitter.com/vYg1kpZiQl — /pol/ News Forever (@polNewsForever) July 27, 2017

WHAT HAPPENED by Hillary Clinton… pic.twitter.com/3SZin7fiPe — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 27, 2017

Hillary, You want to know “What Happened?” -Benghazi

-Deleting 33k emails

-Awful campaign strategy

-Rigged the primaries

-Your raspy voice — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 27, 2017

What happened? ✔️Liar

✔️️Criminal

✔️Abandoned Wisconsin

✔️Called blacks super predators

✔️Called 1/2 America “deplorables”#HillaryClinton — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 27, 2017

Hillary’s upcoming book is called, “What Happened?” I can write the book for you in 3 words: The American People. #ThursdayThoughts — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 27, 2017

What Happened will be the democrat creed: ✔️Play the victim card

✔️Blame everyone else

✔️Take no responsibility#ThursdayThoughts — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 27, 2017

“What Happened” is you are the sort of person who thought publishing a book called “What Happened” was a good idea. That’s what happened. — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) July 27, 2017

Hillary’s book: “What Happened?” Bc she isn’t done trying to exploit her very few fans for more money. Already stole enough from Haiti… — Ricky Vaughn 2.0 (@RapinBill) July 27, 2017

Give us your feedback…