Hillary Clinton wanders the streets of New York, and no one even notices the loser presidential candidate (Video)

Hillary Clinton is spotted walking around NYC, and no one takes notice.

It appears that while Hillary Clinton continues to seek the spotlight with book deals and talk show interviews (whining about her pathetic election loss and blaming Russia for all her woes), everyday New Yorkers are not even glancing over at Hillary, as she wanders around the streets of New York.

No autographs, no selfies, no one notices or cares about “crooked” Hillary.

According to The Gateway Pundit, the former presidential candidate went from nearly being the leader of the free world, to a mere unrecognizable mortal. Clinton was completely ignored by New Yorkers during last weekend’s shopping trip.

Hillary Clinton strolls through New York City — and no one notices her. pic.twitter.com/epjeizk9p3 — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) August 9, 2017

The Daily Mail UK reports…