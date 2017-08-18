Hillary Clinton fails to call Barcelona attack “Islamic Terrorism”, gets roasted on Twitter

Yesterday The Duran reported on breaking news that a van hit pedestrians in Barcelona’s central Las Ramblas area – a district popular among tourists.
The Mossos d’Esquadra, the Catalonian police force, confirmed that 13 people died and 80 were hospitalized…as ISIS subsequently claimed responsibility for carrying out the deadly attack.
Like many other cowardly ‘leaders’ in the U.S., Hillary Clinton refused to condemn Islamic terrorism following the deadly attack. Instead, she called Thursday’s terrorist attack a ‘cowardly attack’ and didn’t mention Islam at all. In contrast, Hillary was going crazy after the Charlottesville violence, harshly condemning Nazi’s, white supremacists and the KKK.
Hillary Clinton sent out ONE tweet saying, “Barcelona, you have our resolve and support in the face of this cowardly attack. We stand together against terrorism wherever it strikes.”
In contrast, Hillary Clinton sent out FIVE tweets following the violence in Charlottesville and she specifically condemned white supremacists.
ISIS celebrated Thursday’s attack in Barcelona and Hillary Clinton couldn’t even bring herself to condemn ISIS. Very telling. Perhaps Hillary didn’t want to disrupt the flow of money into the Clinton Foundation from her Mideast donors.
Barcelona, you have our resolve and support in the face of this cowardly attack. We stand together against terrorism wherever it strikes.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 17, 2017
Here are various twitter users calling out Hillary’s hypocrisy…
Hillary couldn’t even bring herself to condemn ISIS. Why? B/c she supports ISIS and everything they stand for. The destruction of the West. https://t.co/u23KEO3SzG
— Cristina Laila (@cristinalaila1) August 17, 2017
Well she didn’t say radical Islamic terrorists
— Debra Stamper (@DebraStamper3) August 17, 2017
HRC, the woman who said Islam has nothing to do with terrorism..she lied then she’s lying now. She cares nothing about those people.
— CithrahsPresident (@eighth888) August 17, 2017
Hillary Clinton again refused to repudiate islam which consecrates rape and murder.
— Slechte Verslaggever (@DizzyMedia) August 17, 2017
How do you feel about radical Islamic terrorism, Hillary? #clueless
— Scott Burkhart (@ScottBurk73) August 17, 2017
Weird you named our enemy a few days ago but not today, what changed?? pic.twitter.com/G7oX7wBn92
— Red Pillerson (@morstroud) August 17, 2017
Except in the case of Libya and Syria–where you stood WITH the terrorists and gave them lots of guns and money too. #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/Da1ZJ1Wvmp
— Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) August 17, 2017
Trump gets Slammed by EVERY Swamp Creature on earth for not calling out villain by name while Hillary gets a big fat pass!! 🤔#Barcelona pic.twitter.com/PVjViMdWMu
— 💎STOCK MONSTER💎 (@StockMonsterUSA) August 17, 2017