Hillary Clinton fails to call Barcelona attack “Islamic Terrorism”, gets roasted on Twitter

Yesterday The Duran reported on breaking news that a van hit pedestrians in Barcelona’s central Las Ramblas area – a district popular among tourists.

The Mossos d’Esquadra, the Catalonian police force, confirmed that 13 people died and 80 were hospitalized…as ISIS subsequently claimed responsibility for carrying out the deadly attack.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

Like many other cowardly ‘leaders’ in the U.S., Hillary Clinton refused to condemn Islamic terrorism following the deadly attack. Instead, she called Thursday’s terrorist attack a ‘cowardly attack’ and didn’t mention Islam at all. In contrast, Hillary was going crazy after the Charlottesville violence, harshly condemning Nazi’s, white supremacists and the KKK.

Hillary Clinton sent out ONE tweet saying, “Barcelona, you have our resolve and support in the face of this cowardly attack. We stand together against terrorism wherever it strikes.”

In contrast, Hillary Clinton sent out FIVE tweets following the violence in Charlottesville and she specifically condemned white supremacists.

ISIS celebrated Thursday’s attack in Barcelona and Hillary Clinton couldn’t even bring herself to condemn ISIS. Very telling. Perhaps Hillary didn’t want to disrupt the flow of money into the Clinton Foundation from her Mideast donors.