Hillary Clinton cryptic video to followers, “keep fighting and I’ll be right with you every step of the way”

Hillary Clinton released an address to her supporters, calling on her followers to "keep fighting.

Losing US Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton continues to surface from her exile, in spooky video messages and twitter trolling.

This latest video message comes as the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is set to elect the party’s new leader.

“I will always be proud of the campaign we ran, a campaign that was better and stronger.”

HRC praised protests across the US against President Donald Trump…

“People everywhere are marching and protesting, tweeting, speaking out and working for an America that’s hopeful, inclusive and big-hearted. From the Women’s March to airports, where communities are welcoming immigrants, refugees and people of every faith, to townhome meetings, where people are speaking up for healthcare, the environment and good jobs that deserve our passionate support.” “Among those millions making their voices heard, are future mayors, city and state officials, governors, members of Congress, even future presidents.”

Clinton also called on Democratic party supporters to “keep fighting and keep the faith,” adding that she “will be right with you every step of the way.”

“As long as we stand together and work together — with respect for our differences, strength in our convictions and love for our country — our best days are still ahead. So keep fighting and keep the faith and I’ll be right with you every step of the way.”