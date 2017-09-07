Hillary Clinton blames Russian President for election defeat: ‘Putin had personal vendetta against me’

More excerpts from “Crooked” Hillary Clinton’s new book, ‘What Happened’, and more blame being thrown around.

This time, Hillary blames her election defeat to Donald Trump specifically on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Aside from spending an economical $100,000 on Facebook ads to subvert the entire US electoral system, Putin had a “personal vendetta” towards her, and held a “deep resentment” against the United States of America…because Hillary Clinton knows exactly what Putin thinks and feels.

According to Zerohedge, despite her promise to use the book as sort of a public apology for failing to defeat Trump, she blamed Russian interference, and specifically Russian President Vladimir Putin, claiming he held a “personal vendetta” against her and that the election interference was tantamount to a “massive covert attack,” contrary to what prosecutorial leaks have suggested.

“On Russia’s interference in the election: “There’s nothing I was looking forward to more than showing Putin that his efforts to influence our election and install a friendly puppet had failed. I know he must be enjoying everything that’s happened instead. But he hasn’t had the last laugh yet.” On Vladimir Putin: Clinton claims he carried a “personal vendetta” toward her, and held a ‘deep resentment’ against the U.S. ‘I never imagined that he would have the audacity to launch a massive covert attack against our own democracy, right under our noses – and that he’d get away with it.’”

Hillary Clinton also explained that aside from Putin’s wrath, she lost the US Presidency because of sexism…saying that she is “lightning rod” for controversy because she is a woman.

Forget about money laundering, Bill’s infidelity, pay-to-play Clinton Foundation crimes, Goldman Sachs speeches, basement email servers, bleach bit, dozens of mysterious staffer deaths, LIBYA!!! Nah…its all abut misogyny and the evil patriarchy.