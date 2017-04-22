Here’s why black-outs in 3 major US cities were almost certainly related

There remains a strong possibility that the black-outs were acts of domestic or international terrorism.

Yesterday, morning power black-outs hit three major US cities in two time zones. Areas of New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles were hit by the still unexplained power cuts.

San Francisco’s power supply is controlled by Pacific Gas and Electric, most of Los Angeles is controlled by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power while other areas are controlled by Southern California Edison and much of New York City is controlled by ConEdison.

In other words, the power systems of the three cities, all of which are either far or very far from one another are not connected in any way.

This leaves only two logical possibilities and one illogical possibility, which incidentally is the one that the mainstream media is running with.

1. Coordinated black-out safety drill/test

Many anti-terrorist experts know that one of the most effective ways to cause havoc in a major US city, especially one as de-centralised as Los Angeles and other west coast cities, is to meddle with the power supply or do anything else to cause chaos on the roads. Power cuts can also be employed by terrorists to cause difficulties in a dense and centralised US city like New York.

Because of this, the events of yesterday morning may have been a coordinated safety drill, executed covertly to see how citizens and the security services could cope.

As it was, the New York Subway and San Francisco BART metro system experienced severe delays as did other forms of public transport. Traffic was also a total mess. For a while power was completely lost at parts of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) one of the busiest airports in the world.

It took me an hour and 20 mins to go one stop, give up, find my way out of this mob, then walk back home @mta pic.twitter.com/BWYA9J8fd3 — Liz Baker (@lizabeth_baker) April 21, 2017

However, there were no riots and no injuries, this was possibly due to the fact that the power-cuts did not last for a highly extended period of time.

The black-outs lasted for the longest in San Francisco, the smallest of the three major cities involved.

2. Terrorism

It would be both foolish and dangerous to rule out terrorism. There is every possibility that foreign or domestic terrorists managed to either digitally hack-in or covertly penetrate crucial equipment that controls the electricity in three major US cities. There is also a real possibility that a combinational of digital and physical hacks were employed.

Perhaps the terrorists too were doing their own ‘drill’ to see how much chaos they could inflict with their devious tactics.

Because the events were almost certainly not a coincidence, it is essential that the possibility of terrorism should be investigated. If a terrorist agency is found responsible for this act, it would represent the most geographically widespread (though of course not the most deadly) terrorist attack on US soil since 9/11.

3. An Illogical Possibility

It is theoretically possible that three different cities, across two time-zones and states, whose power companies are unrelated, whose weather patterns are unrelated, whose ruling local governments are unrelated and whose systems of public transport are largely different, could all have experienced technical failures in their power production and/or distribution facilities on the same day, all in the morning hours.

The likelihood of this however, is incredibly slim. It was almost certainly related in one way or another, and because mutual technical failures would be coincidental, this only leaves the options of a malicious attack or a coordinated test/drill as the more statistically realistic possibilities.

Both the Federal Government and the mainstream media have behaved appallingly.

The US mainstream media have not questioned what lies behind this and are taking the non-explanations from local power companies and local authorities at face value. This is not journalism.

The Federal Government has remained largely silent on an issue that has crossed state borders. Unless it was a covert safety drill, the event represents a national embarrassment for the United States.

The idea that New York’s Subway System and Los Angeles International Airport do not have fully capable back-up generator systems is both appalling and disgraceful in the world’s wealthiest nation.

It vindicates much of what Donald Trump said during his campaign about America’s third-world style infrastructure,

But where is Trump today? Where is anyone in the Federal government after three major US cities have been publicly disgraced on an international stage?

If it was a drill there should have been at least some fair warning in addiction to a subsequent explanation. If it was terrorism or some other sort of malicious hack, it should force an immediate investigation, arrests should be made and the the infrastructure should be upgraded immediately.

Donald Trump was right, spend less money on foreign meddling/wars and pump money into America’s declining infrastructure. Where has that Donald Trump gone?