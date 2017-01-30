Latest, Video

Here is the devastating truth about Trump’s “muslim ban” that no liberal left snowflake will ever admit to

Alex Christoforou 99
Paul Joseph Watson delivers a video report blasting out the truth about Trump's 'muslim ban'.

As the main stream media continues to flat out lie about President Trump’s implementation of immigration vetting, that was a policy started by former President Obama, Paul Joseph Watson lays out the hard reality around the ban and the protests.

Watson’s video debunks everything the liberal left is crying about regarding the “muslim ban”, which is after all not a “muslim ban”, but an extra vetting process on immigrants from seven countries that the Obama administration decided to impose restrictions upon, a long time ago.

Watch and then share the truth, so the protestors understand their hypocrisy and foolishness…

Previous Article
Alex Christoforou
Writer and director forThe Duran - Living the dream in Moscow.

Follow me:Facebook Twitter Blankchat