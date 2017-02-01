Here is a chart predicting which countries will have a coup or regime change in 2017

The Washington Post predicts where a coup will most likely to occur in 2017.

As the saying goes…

“Why has there never been a coup in Washington D.C.?”

The answer: “Because there is no U.S. Embassy in Washington D.C.”

The answer highlights how every country on the planet (with a US embassy) is at risk at having their government overthrown. We saw it Ukraine two years ago. Almost saw it in Turkey last year.

The Washington Post is predicting where a coup may actually happen in 2017. Remember that the WaPo is a media arm for the CIA and US deep state. The chart below may be foreshadowing a future “Victoria Nuland” moment.

The WaPo study calcualate the probability of a coup based on type of government in place, personal freedoms, economic prosperity and access to the internet and other forms of communication…

We use a small number of statistical models to create separate forecasts for the risk of a successful coup, like in Thailand in 2014, or failed coup attempt, like in Turkey in 2016. Then we combine them to get a single forecast for the risk of a coup attempt for each country. The complete forecasts are available in a CSV file, and we explain the technical details in a separate post. The models look for patterns in past coup attempts using data from 1960 to 2017 that we assembled using the Powell and Thyne coup data, Polity Project, World Development Indicators, Armed Conflict Dataset, global food prices (FAO), oil prices (BP) and the Gleditsch and Ward list of states. Here are some of the things that what we included: how long the current leader has been in power, whether he or she was chosen democratically and the type of government in place. We also consider GDP, economic growth, population and infant mortality; these variables are more difficult to construct in war-torn or highly authoritarian societies, but we use estimates wherever required. We tabulate information about the spread of communication technologies — specifically, Internet access and cellphone ownership. High-risk cases all have markers for instability, however. For example, Burundi has been in crisis since May 2015 when President Pierre Nkurunziza sought and obtained a third term. Thailand has been under martial law, with strong restrictions on civil liberties, since the 2014 coup. The country approved a new constitution in 2016 and scheduled elections for 2017 — but, as some researchers point out, elections often increase the risk of further coup attempts.

Zerohedge reports…

Below is a list of the 30 places that a coup attempt is the most likely in 2017. Burundi and Thailand came in at the very top of the list with a 12% and 11% chance of a 2017 coup, respectively, while Russia, the election hacking masters of the globe, came in at number 20. Meanwhile, WaPo asserts that the United States is about one-third as likely to experience a coup in 2017 as Nigeria and Niger due to a “high infant mortality rate” compared to other developed countries.

The WaPo weighs in on a regime change occurring in Russia as well as the United States…