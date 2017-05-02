Here are the real numbers behind North Korea’s missile launch success rate (Chart)

Is North Korea really a nuclear threat? The numbers behind the country’s successful missile launches show a declining success rate.

Courtesy of Statista…

Via Zerohedge…

—as Statista’s Niall McCarthy notes, the pressing issue continues to be the country’s ballistic missile program and its efforts to develop a nuclear warhead small enough to fit into a missile capable of striking Japan, the U.S. bases on Guam or the continental U.S. itself.

Is American concern at developments in North Korea justified?

As can be seen on the following infographic, the pace of missile testing has accelerated steeply, even though many of the launches have resulted in failure. This year alone, Pyongyang has tested 9 ballistic missiles with 5 of the tests resulting in success (including Friday’s failure), according to the Nuclear Threat Initiative.

2017’s mere 55% success rate is the worst since 1984’s 50% success rate.

In 2016, 24 tests were carried out – 14 were successful and 10 resulted in failure.