Here is a list of the 16 countries that ban Israelis from entering their country. Where is the liberal left outrage?

Where is the outrage over the fact that Israeli passport holders cannot enter these 16 Muslim nations?

For all the uproar going on in the liberal left camp about Trump’s “muslim ban”, which has been thoroughly debunked as no ban at all, there is one nation which does have its citizens banned from entering 16 countries.

No protests, no outrage, over the fact that 16 Muslim countries forbid Israeli passport holders from entering their country. 

Why are the Soros paid snowflake protestors not “exercising their first amendment rights” in front of the embassies in Washington DC of the countries listed below?

In addition, Iran, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen do not allow entry to people with evidence of travel to Israel, or whose passports have either a used or an unused Israeli visa. As a consequence, many countries will allow for a second passport to be issued to citizens wishing to circumvent this restriction although the Israeli immigration services themselves have now mostly ceased to issue entry or exit stamps to foreign nationals.

Countries_that_reject_Israeli_passports

Countries (in green) that reject passports from Israel (blue).

Countries that reject not only Israeli passports but also any passport which contain Israeli stamps or visas are in dark green.

