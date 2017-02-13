Heartbreaking “Black Days of Ukraine” photo collection wins top prize at World Press Photo competition [Photos]

Valery Melnikov’s collection of photographs, titled “Black Days of Ukraine”, won the top award in the Long-Term Projects category at the prestigious World Press Photo photojournalism event.

The winning photos from the Sputnik News Agency photojournalist showed the human cost of the conflict in Ukraine.

The photos were taken over a three year period, starting in 2014 during Valery Melnikov’s assignments to South East Ukraine.

This is what US/EU regime change does to the lives of innocent civilians…

Valery Melnikov noted…

“Looking through the camera lens, I tried to show the horror of what was happening. I have mixed feelings about this award: on the one hand, I’m happy to be recognized as a journalist and professional, while at the same time I feel sorrow for the people and civilians facing hardship. Many journalists across the world perform the essential task of providing photo coverage of military conflicts and tragedies, often risking their lives.”

