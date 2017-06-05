Hashtags have not discouraged ISIS from attacking London (Video)

Has the west really had enough of radical Islamic terrorist attacks?

After a third ISIS terrorist strike hit the UK in the last three months, Zerohedge noted that “The #Hashtags Aren’t Working.”

Much to liberal left surprise, hashtags have not discouraged ISIS from attacking.

Liberal left hashtags are a pathetic distraction used to avoid addressing the real issues at play with terrorist attacks plaguing not only western Europe and the US but Afghanistan, Iraq, Egypt and more…

CrossTalk debates the issue, and offers some very real and honest actions that (if western leaders were sincerely interested in solving the terrorist problem…hint, they are not), would be solved in a matter of weeks, not decades.