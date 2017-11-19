Harvey Weinstein had 91 name hit list of people to “quash” if they revealed his crimes

Article first appeared on RPT.

The UK’s Guardian is reporting that a list of 91 actors, publicists, producers and financiers were drawn up by Harvey Weinstein for his private investigators to target for information.

The secret hit list of almost 100 individuals was put together by the producer in an attempt to discover what those listed knew about sexual harassment claims against him, and whether the names on the list were intending to go public.

The Guardian did not publish all the names on the hit list, opting to use only names of people that have already come forward, including Weinstein accusers Rose McGowan, Laura Madden, Sophie Dix, Annabella Sciorra and Katherine Kendall.

The list was compiled in early 2017, nine months before The New York Times published its October article against Weinstein…confirming that Weinstein was aware of the Times’ investigation prior to the publication.

According to The Guardian…

“Individuals named on the list were to be targeted by investigators who would covertly extract and accumulate information from those who might know of claims or who might come forward with allegations against the film producer. Feedback was then to be relayed to Weinstein and his lawyers.”

One name on the list is Zelda Perkins, is a London-based production assistant for Miramax who resigned in 1998 after she said she endured “years of sexual harassment by her boss.”

Former Weinstein employees on the list include Lauren O’Connor, who documented a “toxic environment for women” in a 2015 memo, and Kathy DeClesis, a former assistant to Bob Weinstein, who has accused Harvey Weinstein of sexually harassing women.

Others names include people “working in acquisitions, marketing and distribution, along with producers, publicists and human resources staff, as well as actors.”

Some of the names on the list, like actress Rose McGowan and Sophie Dix, have been highlighted in red, signaling a priority for Weinstein’s investigators.

The Guardian reports…