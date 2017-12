Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz told Fox News that Special Counsel Robert Mueller was “really foolish” not to seek warrants for the tens of thousands of emails he obtained from the Trump transition team.

Dershowitz told Fox’s America’s Newsroom that Trump doesn’t need to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, because the former FBI Director is conducting a “sloppy investigation.”

The Duran noted last week…

With scandals and corruption now hitting Robert Mueller and the FBI on a near daily basis, US President Trump is well within his right to finally call off the ridiculous “Russia collusion” investigation…but recent statements and tweets from the POTUS, points to a White House administration more than happy to let Mueller, and his liberal partisan staff, continue chasing Russia ghosts.

According to Dershowitz, POTUS Trump “has Mueller in a good position now”…

"A lot of the American public think he [Mueller] is biased against Trump, and that may lead him, because he cares so much about his reputation, to lean over backwards in favor of Trump. So if I were Trump, I wouldn't try to fire him. I would continue to keep pressure on and raise issues about the emails, etc. Mueller's playing into his hands." Dershowitz then said Mueller was "really foolish in not seeking warrants." "Why not seek the warrant? Getting warrants is like getting candy at Christmas. It's very easy to get. And not getting a warrant gives the defense an opportunity to challenge it in court"

Via Zerohedge…